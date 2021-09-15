rationale. (Knuckle Puck, ex-Real Friends) prep new LP (watch the “Same Old” video)

Dan Lambton, lead vocalist of pop punk band Real Friends, parted ways with the group last year and they've continued on with a new singer. Meanwhile, Dan is staying busy with his other band, rationale., whose lineup also includes Knuckle Puck members Joe Taylor and Ryan Rumchaks. They're releasing their sophomore album If The Problem Persists in early 2022 on Smartpunk Records, and we're premiering lead single "Same Old" and its Mike Rumchaks-directed video. Like previous rationale. stuff, the new song is a little more on the indie-punk/emo side than Real Friends and Knuckle Puck's pop punk, and this vibe suits them well. It's fueled by Dan and Joe's dual vocals, and the band says, "This is the first song that all 3 of us have TRULY collaborated on in the history of our band, and we believe that it is the start to rationale. finally solidifying itself as a band and not just a side-project."

About the video, Joe adds, "We shot this video on super short notice in a day and a half in the dead of summer. We had a sweaty fun time! We even had park district rangers come up to us and ask us what we were doing in the bowl at the skatepark... This song is about wanting to shake up your daily routine and scenery. We felt it was a fitting vibe to the last year and a half, considering the state of the world."

Check it out below...

Tracklist

1. Same Old

2. Market Scheme

3. A Shift in My Beliefs

4. Caution & Pressure

5. Identity: Optional

6. Incentive

7. Clean Again

8. Caustic