Rauw Alejandro announces 2023 world tour with the Jabbawockeez

Reggaetón giant Rauw Alejandro has announced an extensive 2023 world tour in support of his great new album Saturno, and he'll be joined on the road by iconic dance crew the Jabbawockeez. The tour begins in March with a lengthy North American run, followd by shows in Central America, Spain/Portugal, and South America. Venues haven't been announced yet, but dates and cities were revealed via Rolling Stone.

Rauw lands in Newark on March 23 and Brooklyn on March 25 & 25. It's presumably an arena tour so that probably means Prudential Center and Barclays Center. Stay tuned for venues and ticket info.

Rauw Alejandro -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mar. 5 – Tampa, FL

Mar. 8 – Orlando, FL

Mar. 10 – Miami, FL

Mar. 11 – Miami, FL

Mar. 13 – Atlanta, GA

Mar. 15 – Reading, PA

Mar. 16 – Boston, MA

Mar. 18 – Charlotte, NC

Mar. 19 – Washington, DC

Mar. 21 – Toronto, CA

Mar. 23 – Newark, NJ

Mar. 24 – Brooklyn, NY

Mar. 25 – Brooklyn, NY

Mar. 31 – Puerto Rico

Apr. 1 – Puerto Rico

Apr. 5 – Chicago, IL

Apr. 7 – Denver, CO

Apr. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT

Apr. 12 – Edinburg, TX

Apr. 14 – Houston, TX

Apr. 16 – Austin, TX

Apr. 20 – Dallas, TX

Apr. 22 – El Paso, TX

Apr. 23 – Sacramento, CA

Apr. 26 – San Jose, CA

Apr. 28 – Los Angeles, CA

Apr. 29 – Los Angeles, CA

May 1 – San Diego, CA

May 2 – Palm Springs, CA

May 5 – Portland, OR

May 6 – Seattle, WA

May 18 – Guatemala City, GUA

May 20 – San Salvador, ES

May 26 – Tegucigalpa, HON

May 27 – San José, CR

June 1 – Tijuana, MEX

June 3 – Hermosillo, MEX

June 7 – Monterrey, MEX

June 9 – San Luis Potosí, MEX

June 11 – Guadalajara, MEX

June 14 – León, MEX

June 16 – Puebla, MEX

June 18 – Veracruz, MEX

June 22 – Cancún, MEX

June 24 – Mexico City, MEX

June 26 – Culiacán, MEX

June 29 – Panama City, PAN

Aug. 26 – Valencia, ESP

Aug. 27 – Palma de Mallorca, ESP

Aug. 31 – Barcelona, ESP

Sept. 1 – Bareclona, ESP

Sept. 2 – Bilbao, ESP

Sept. 7 – Lisbao, POR

Sept. 9 – Sevilla, ESP

Sept. 10 – Madrid, ESP

Sept. 12 – Madrid, ESP

Sept. 15 – Murcia, ESP

Sept. 16 – Canarias, ESP

Oct. 7 – Medellín, COL

Oct. 13 – Cali, COL

Oct. 14 – Bogotá, COL

Oct. 17 – Quito, ECU

Oct. 19 – Lima, PER

Oct. 21 – Asunción, PAR

Oct. 24 – Santiago, CHI

Oct. 26 – Santa Cruz, BOL

Oct. 28 – São Paulo, BRA