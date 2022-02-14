Raveena touring after Coachella with Fana Hues

Raveena just released her new album Asha's Awakening, which features appearances by Vince Staples, Rostam and Asha Puthli. You can stream the whole thing below. She's also just announced a tour with Fana Hues that starts right after her appearance at both weekends of Coachella 2022, and includes a stop at NYC's Irving Plaza on May 16.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Fana Hues, meanwhile, will release flora + fana on March 25 via Bright Antenna Records. You can check out single "Wild Horses" below.

RAVEENA - 2022 TOUR DATES

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/24 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish*

4/28 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre*

4/29 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

4/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver*

5/4 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

5/7 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

5/8 - Detroit, MI @ El Club*

5/9 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House*

5/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore*

5/13 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

5/15 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

5/16 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*

5/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

5/21 - Austin, TX @ The Parish*

5/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room*

5/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

5/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre*

* = w/ Fana Hues