Rayland Baxter announces fall tour dates
Rayland Baxter has been touring nonstop in support of new album If I Were A Butterfly and he's just announced fall dates, including headline shows and opening slots on Shakey Graves' tour. All dates are listed below.
There's a NYC show on October 27 at Webster Hall. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.
Rayland's summer dates also include The Head & The Heart's Down in the Valley Festival,
RAYLAND BAXTER - 2023 TOUR DATES
JUL 13, 2023 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID
JUL 14, 2023 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
JUL 14, 2023 - JUL 16, 2023 - Northwest Tune-Up Festival - Bellingham, WA
JUL 18, 2023 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT
JUL 19, 2023 - Mangy Moose Steakhouse and Saloon - Teton Village, WY
JUL 20, 2023 - Lander City Park - Lander, WY
JUL 21, 2023 - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center - Redmond, OR
JUL 22, 2023 - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center - Redmond, OR
JUL 23, 2023 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA
JUL 26, 2023 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
JUL 27, 2023 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA
JUL 28, 2023 - The Hangar - Taproom & Bottle Shop - South Lake Tahoe, CA
AUG 16, 2023 - Prescott Park - Portsmouth, NH
AUG 17, 2023 - Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield - Deerfield, MA
AUG 18, 2023 - Jonathan Edwards Winery - North Stonington, CT
AUG 19, 2023 - The Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA
AUG 26, 2023 - Blossman Gas - Richmond, VA
SEP 2, 2023 - Oxbow RiverStage - Napa, CA
SEP 8, 2023 - The Burl - Lexington, KY
SEP 23, 2023 - Breckenridge Brewery Littleton Campus - Littleton, CO ^
OCT 6, 2023 - Monterey County Fairgrounds - Monterey, CA
OCT 21, 2023 - Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH
OCT 22, 2023 - Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY
OCT 23, 2023 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON
OCT 24, 2023 - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA
OCT 26, 2023 - Portland House of Music and Events - Portland, ME
OCT 27, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY
OCT 28, 2023 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC
NOV 1, 2023 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
NOV 2, 2023 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
NOV 3, 2023 - Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC
NOV 4, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
NOV 5, 2023 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN
NOV 7, 2023 - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN
NOV 8, 2023 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO
NOV 9, 2023 - The Raccoon Motel - Davenport, IA
NOV 10, 2023 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA
NOV 11, 2023 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN
NOV 14, 2023 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA ^
NOV 16, 2023 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH ^
NOV 17, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^
NOV 18, 2023 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI ^
NOV 19, 2023 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
^ with Shakey Graves