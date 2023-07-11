Rayland Baxter announces fall tour dates

Rayland Baxter has been touring nonstop in support of new album If I Were A Butterfly and he's just announced fall dates, including headline shows and opening slots on Shakey Graves' tour. All dates are listed below.

There's a NYC show on October 27 at Webster Hall. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

Rayland's summer dates also include The Head & The Heart's Down in the Valley Festival,

RAYLAND BAXTER - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUL 13, 2023 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

JUL 14, 2023 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

JUL 14, 2023 - JUL 16, 2023 - Northwest Tune-Up Festival - Bellingham, WA

JUL 18, 2023 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT

JUL 19, 2023 - Mangy Moose Steakhouse and Saloon - Teton Village, WY

JUL 20, 2023 - Lander City Park - Lander, WY

JUL 21, 2023 - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center - Redmond, OR

JUL 22, 2023 - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center - Redmond, OR

JUL 23, 2023 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

JUL 26, 2023 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

JUL 27, 2023 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

JUL 28, 2023 - The Hangar - Taproom & Bottle Shop - South Lake Tahoe, CA

AUG 16, 2023 - Prescott Park - Portsmouth, NH

AUG 17, 2023 - Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield - Deerfield, MA

AUG 18, 2023 - Jonathan Edwards Winery - North Stonington, CT

AUG 19, 2023 - The Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

AUG 26, 2023 - Blossman Gas - Richmond, VA

SEP 2, 2023 - Oxbow RiverStage - Napa, CA

SEP 8, 2023 - The Burl - Lexington, KY

SEP 23, 2023 - Breckenridge Brewery Littleton Campus - Littleton, CO ^

OCT 6, 2023 - Monterey County Fairgrounds - Monterey, CA

OCT 21, 2023 - Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH

OCT 22, 2023 - Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

OCT 23, 2023 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

OCT 24, 2023 - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

OCT 26, 2023 - Portland House of Music and Events - Portland, ME

OCT 27, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

OCT 28, 2023 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC

NOV 1, 2023 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

NOV 2, 2023 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

NOV 3, 2023 - Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC

NOV 4, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

NOV 5, 2023 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

NOV 7, 2023 - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN

NOV 8, 2023 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

NOV 9, 2023 - The Raccoon Motel - Davenport, IA

NOV 10, 2023 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

NOV 11, 2023 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

NOV 14, 2023 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA ^

NOV 16, 2023 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH ^

NOV 17, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

NOV 18, 2023 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI ^

NOV 19, 2023 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

^ with Shakey Graves