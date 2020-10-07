RBG tribute featuring Michael Stipe, Kathleen Hanna, Hayley Williams & more to stream

In the days before her death, NPR reports that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dictated her dying wish to her granddaughter, Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Of course, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have shown no interest in honoring that dying wish, with Trump casting doubt on its veracity and, after telling his representatives to stop negotiations on a new COVID-19 relief bill "until after the election," instead telling McConnell to "focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee" to the Supreme Court.

A new livestream event will resist Trump's moves to replace RBG on the Supreme Court during what's left of, hopefully, his only term. "Honor Her Wish" streams on Monday, October 12 at 8 PM ET, after the first day of planned Republican hearings to confirm Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. It will feature appearances and remarks from Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Representative Ayanna Pressley, Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Chelsea Clinton, The Notorious RBG co-author Shana Knizhnik, and former clerks to Ginsburg Sam Bagenstos and Margot Schlanger. There will also be appearances and performances from musicians, including Kathleen Hanna, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Batiste, Kesha, Margo Price, Resistance Revival Chorus, and more.

RSVP to watch "Honor Her Wish."