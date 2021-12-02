Debbie Harry, John Travolta, ANOHNI & more pay tribute to Howie Pyro (who’s fighting for his life)

Jesse Malin's guest-filled NYC holiday show doubles as a benefit for his D Generation bandmate Howie Pyro, who's currently fighting for his life and recovering from a liver transplant, and ahead of the show, several musicians and other public figures have paid tribute to Howie, including Jesse, John Travolta, Debbie Harry, ANOHNI, Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), and members of Murphy's Law, Lunachicks, L7, Guns N' Roses, and more. See their tributes below.

Jesse's show happens December 11 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are still on sale, and proceeds will benefit Howie. If you can't make it to the show, you can still help Howie by donating to his GoFundMe. Guests at the show include Lunachicks, Ben Stiller's band Capital Punishment, Lenny Kaye, L7's Suzi Gardner, Tommy Stinson, and many more. Full lineup HERE.

HOWIE PYRO TRIBUTES

Jesse Malin: Howie’s influence is everywhere, and he has devoted his lifetime to music. He is my brother and has touched so many of our lives for decades. We love you Howie and want to see you back in the saddle and raising hell again soon."

Cherry Vanilla: "Never has our world needed you more, Howie Pyro, raising our spirits with your inspired spins, and filling spaces with the positive vibes that can only come from one who truly loves, understands and honors the music. I hope you can feel all of the love and positive vibes we are now sending you, Howie. Everyone is rooting for ya."

John Travolta: "I’ve met a lot of people in my life, but no one as unique as Howie Pyro. I’ve learned that he is a true blue friend, a high-spirited person with a big heart. His vast knowledge in all types of music really impressed me. He is truly one of a kind."

ANOHNI: "I don't know what to say. I love Howie very much, he has been a precious keeper of so many histories, including my own. He is a giant library of experience and cross cultural/generational subcultural knowledge. With the kindest heart and best sense of humor."

Debbie Harry: “Howie Pyro is very sweet.”

Lenny Kaye: “Howie Pyro is a true champion of the bizarre and extraterrestrial as it mutates into rock and roll. Musician, discophile disc jockey, above all a good friend and brother, he embodies the spirit of this music we celebrate, as in turn we celebrate his place within our hearts.”

Jimmy G. (Murphy’s Law): “Howie Pyro, rock and roll ambassador and dear friend, has fallen ill. When they made him, they broke the mold. The things he's done and seen are legendary, but it never got to his head. Please send some love and positive energy to my dear friend.”

Theo Kogan (Lunachicks): "I wouldn't be who I am today without knowing Howie Pyro. He is one of my favorite humans on this planet since meeting him when I was a teenager. Punk wouldn't be what it is without his existence. Literally. Howie influenced me with his vast music collection, his deep knowledge of all things bizarre and weird and his milieu of collections of candy, clothes, accessories, toys and movies. The movies! We would watch so many of the craziest movies I had never heard of till day break. Howie is a true punk icon and to me a national treasure. Lunachicks might not have happened if we hadn't met him. For real. I love that guy more than I can put into words."

Donita Sparks (L7): “Whether playing in bands, supporting other bands or DJ-ing and turning any night of the week into a celebratory dance party, Howie Pyro has been the crazy glue of the scene for decades. He’s a great friend and a part of the pulse that keeps the nightlife beating.”

Miss Guy (The Toilet Boys): “I, like many people here on planet earth, absolutely love and adore Howie. He’s sweet and has the sickest sense of humor and he’s my all time favorite DJ. His band, D Generation, and his party Greedoor, both made possible with his good friend Jesse Malin, pretty much sum up the fun and exciting nineties scene in New York City for me. I could go on and on but you get the idea. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Howie.”

Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses): “Howie Pyro is the quintessential New York musician, always staying true to his hometown roots. NYC has a sound all its own and Howie and D-Generation brought punk and glam together like only an east coast band can do. Waving a flag for rockabilly, pyscho surf and garage on his internet radio show proves Howie’s a rock and roll original.”

Michael Des Barres: “Howie Pyro is an artist, rock and roller and activist who has seen, played, collected and protected it all. The history and mystery, the freedom and the fury, the power and the gift of rock ‘n’ roll is in his precious blood making the power of this art form remain in our consciousness.”

Miriam Linna (Norton Records): “Howie Pyro defies gravity! He shares his exciting world of records, monster movies, books, lost toys, and oddball EVERYTHING with anyone who will listen. He’s spent his life exploding our minds and expanding our lives. I’ve never heard him say “no” to anything worthwhile. He is absolutely a force of nature.”