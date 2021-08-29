Read Lee “Scratch” Perry tributes from Flying Lotus, Mike D, Primal Scream, and more

Reggae icon Lee "Scratch" Perry sadly passed away on Sunday morning (8/29) at the age of 85. Tributes to the pioneering artist have been pouring in from fellow musicians and others, including Max Romeo, Mad Professor, Primal Scream, Trojan Records, The Orb, EL-P, De La Soul, Mike D, Mark Stewart (The Pop Group), Geoff Barrow (Portishead), Flying Lotus, Bootsy Collins, The Mountain Goats, Lupe Fiasco, Subatomic Sound System, Jenny Lewis, Steve Albini, Ryley Walker, Steve Gunn, Anton Newcombe (The Brian Jonestown Massacre), Mark Farina, Dave Sitek, The Coral, Don Letts, Ashley Beedle, Strand of Oaks, Kaytranada, Tim Burgess (The Charlatans), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up), Hiss Golden Messenger, Simone Marie Butler (Primal Scream), Kranium, Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), Low Cut Connie, Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan), David Wrench, and Fujiya & Miyagi. Read those, and more, below.