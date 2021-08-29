Read Lee “Scratch” Perry tributes from Flying Lotus, Mike D, Primal Scream, and more

photo by Kenneth Bachor

Reggae icon Lee "Scratch" Perry sadly passed away on Sunday morning (8/29) at the age of 85. Tributes to the pioneering artist have been pouring in from fellow musicians and others, including Max Romeo, Mad Professor, Primal Scream, Trojan Records, The Orb, EL-PDe La SoulMike D, Mark Stewart (The Pop Group), Geoff Barrow (Portishead), Flying Lotus, Bootsy Collins, The Mountain Goats, Lupe Fiasco, Subatomic Sound System, Jenny Lewis, Steve Albini, Ryley Walker, Steve Gunn, Anton Newcombe (The Brian Jonestown Massacre), Mark Farina, Dave Sitek, The Coral, Don Letts, Ashley Beedle, Strand of Oaks, Kaytranada, Tim Burgess (The Charlatans), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up), Hiss Golden Messenger, Simone Marie Butler (Primal Scream), Kranium, Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), Low Cut Connie, Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan), David Wrench, and Fujiya & Miyagi. Read those, and more, below.

Filed Under: alex winter, Anton Newcombe, ashley beedle, Billy Idol, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Damian Abraham, Dave Sitek, David Wrench, De La Soul, Don Letts, Eric Slick, Fujiya and Miyagi, Geoff Barrow, Gil Sharone, Gilles Peterson, Greg Proops, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jenny Lewis, Kaytranada, Kranium, Lee Scratch Perry, Low Cut Connie, Lupe Fiasco, Mad Professor, Mark Farina, Mark Stewart, max romeo, Michael Azerrad, Mike D, Paul McLoone, Primal Scream, Ryley Walker, Sasha Grey, simone marie butler, Star Slinger, Steve Albini, Steve Gunn, Strand of Oaks, Subatomic Sound System, The Clash, The Coral, The Mountain Goats, Tim Burgess, Vernon Reid
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top