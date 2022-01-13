Read Ronnie Spector tributes from Darlene Love, Brian Wilson, Margo Price, the Misfits & more

Following the heartbreaking news that the legendary Ronnie Spector has died at age 78, tributes have come pouring into her from all throughout the music community.

Longtime associate and friend Darlene Love penned an essay for Rolling Stone about Ronnie. "She was rock and roll, the way she sang and moved onstage," Darlene said in part. She also spoke about their shared struggles with Phil Spector. Read the whole thing here.

Crystals singer La La Brooks also spoke to Rolling Stone, saying, "Ronnie was a hoot, like a firecracker. She was so sweet, but she was so more advanced than we were," and later adding, "Fans should know, when Ronnie hit the stage, she was the most happiest. That’s what she wanted. That’s what she loved. And that’s what gave her inspiration." Read more here.

Tributes have also come in from Brian Wilson, Joan Jett, The Kinks' Dave Davies, Margo Price, E Street Band's Stevie Van Zandt, Garbage, The Go-Gos' Kathy Valentine, The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna, Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo, KISS' Gene Simmons, Cyndi Lauper, Public Enemy's Chuck D, Sky Ferreira, Kid Congo Powers, the Misfits, Ted Leo, Negative Approach's John Brannon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner, and more. Read on for more tributes to Ronnie...

Nick Zinner: