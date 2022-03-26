Read Taylor Hawkins tributes from Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses, Ringo Starr, Travis Barker & more

The sad news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 has shocked the world of music and beyond. Tributes have been pouring in from fellow musicians and others, including Guns N' Roses, Faith No More, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tom Morello, Steve Albini, Stevie Nicks, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Slash, Smashing Pumpkins, Ringo Starr, Travis Barker, Nile Rodgers, Machine Gun Kelly, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss of KISS, Brian May of Queen, Billy Idol, Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, The Offspring, Living Colour, Joan Jett, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Johnny Marr, Laura Jane Grace, Questlove, Finneas, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, Mark Ronson, Frank Turner, Liam Gallagher, CSS, Damian Abraham of Fucked Up, Pictureplane, Nicole Atkins, LL Cool J, The Cribs, Shelia E., 311, Wolfgang Van Halen, Rick Springfield, Styx, Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Jay Weinberg of Slipknot, The Darkness, Rick Astley, Melissa Etheridge, Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind, Syd Butler, Nandi Bushell, Michael Azerrad, Steve Agee, Kurt Loder, Elijah Wood, David Letterman, and Kathy Griffin. See them below.