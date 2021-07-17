Read tributes to Biz Markie from Q-Tip, Mike D, Missy Elliott, Ice T, Bootsy Collins, Flea, more

Tributes to Biz Markie have been pouring in since news broke tonight that the rap icon had died from complications with diabetes at age 57. Q-Tip wrote, "his one hurts baad ... RIP to my Aries bro... ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND."

Mike D of Beastie Boys wrote a long, funny, touching piece on the band's socials. Here's a bit: "We are so grateful to have had so many unforgettable experiences with the truly unique and ridiculously talented Biz Markie. We will miss his presence deeply in so many ways. In the ’90s, Biz would often show up at our G Son studio in Atwater, CA. Naturally, every visit would start with a trip to the candy store — which in this case was actually a liquor store across the street. Regardless, he would always return happy with a brown paper bag full of treats. Once he had his sugar fix, he would typically grab a mic and sing whatever song he wanted, looking at us as if we’d know exactly what to play — and somehow he was usually right."

"Biz built me man," Questlove wrote in a long Instagram post, continuing in part, "In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records….Biz taught me what cities had good digging…..Biz taught me where to collect 45s……Biz taught me where to collect 8TRACK TAPES!!"

"I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore," wrote Missy Elliott. "whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER & you will NEVER be Forgotten Rest king

@BizMarkie."

P-Funk's Bootsy Collins wrote, "He's best known for his 1989 single 'Just a Friend'! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends."

"All of my love to the one of a kind bringer of love and joy, the great Biz Markie," wrote Flea. "I will bang his records til the day I die and my heart will rejoice. I love you Biz."

You can read more tribute to Biz from Public Enemy, Ice T, Roxanne Shanté, LL Cool J, Freddie Gibbs, Wyclef Jean, Timbaland El-P, Immortal Technique, 50 Cent, Portishead's Geoff Barrow, Heems, Tom Morello, Hudson Mohawk, Magic Johnson, Martin Lawrence, Michael Rapaport, Fucked Up's Damian Abraham, They Might Be Giants, A-Trak, Wendell Pierce, and more, below.