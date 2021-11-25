Read tributes to Planes Mistaken For Stars’ Gared O’Donnell from Touche Amore, La Dispute & more

Last night (11/24) brought the awful news that Planes Mistaken For Stars frontman Gared O'Donnell died at age 44 after a battle with stage III esophageal cancer, and tributes to Gared from fellow musicians and others in the music industry have come pouring in. Laura Jane Grace, Dashboard Confessional, Strike Anywhere, Samiam, Chris Broach (Braid), Mike Park (Asian Man Records), Pianos Become the Teeth, La Dispute, Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm and Clayton Stevens, Cold Cave, The Ataris, Ruiner, Vile Creature, Matt Bayles, Dan Ozzi (author of SELLOUT), and more.

"Planes Mistaken For Stars forever has been a huge inspiration and I don’t know if we would have been a band without his/their influence," Pianos Become the Teeth wrote. "Wouldn’t be who I am today without the presence of Planes and of Gared in my life over the last 20 years, as an artist and a person," added La Dispute.

Laura Jane Grace said, "Gared was a medium on stage, totally possessed. He played guitar like he was shooting a lightening bolt machine gun. Honored to have shared so many miles and good times with Gared and Planes and I will fucking miss those days always. The world has lost a real one."

When Gared was initially diagnosed, a GoFundMe was launched to help him and his family, and you can still donate.

Tributes to Gared continue below...