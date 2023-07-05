Read tributes to Rick Froberg from Superchunk, Thursday, Jenny Lewis & more

Rick Froberg of Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes, Pitchfork and Obits died over the weekend at age 55. His girlfriend, Britt, posted on Rick's Instagram on Sunday, writing that his sudden death was due to an undiagnosed heart condition:

as his long-time friend and current sweetie, i’m relieved to tell you that he went quickly and did not suffer a lingering end —a thing that would suit him not. fast, savage, and without bullshit; such as he fancied in life. right now, everything about this loss feels impossible but Rick’s family and i are powerfully backed by the strength of his long-forged and far-reaching community. sure as shit, we’ll bear the unbearable together and advance his art and spirit, not as memory, but as a living force forever shaping lives and futures. Rick Froberg was a world unto himself with incomparable talent and intellect, but most importantly a fierce force of nature with a heart of gold. he was authenticity incarnate & a deep soul —and he will be missed beyond words. let’s play his music, devour his art, make things in his honor, and *continue* this fucking amazing man. our hearts are with his band mates, innumerable friends, and everyone that was moved by Rick’s existence. we love you as he loved you.

Many friends and fellow artists have posted tributes. Obits wrote, "He was a generous friend and an inspiring bandmate. Rick championed things otherwise lost in the margins. He loved the details of ephemera from events long forgotten. He studied the techniques of people whose work he admired. And he was incredibly funny. Rick’s ability to penetrate to the core was unique. He sought out beauty where things had been discarded. He celebrated the absurdity of the human condition. And he wanted to stay up late to talk about it."

Mac McCaughan from Superchunk and Merge Records (who put out a Jehu 7" in 1992) wrote, "Rick’s lyrics and delivery in all his bands was never less than intense and powerful. His art is amazing as well and we got him to make a rather hilarious tour poster for us and @rftcrftc ...When Rick sent the art to our screen printers they got in touch with us to make sure it was what the artist intended 😂… Rick’s answer of course was “yes!”

You can read tributes to Rick from Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Messthetics), METZ, Thursday, Jeff Rosenstock, Ted Leo, Jenny Lewis, Into It Over It, Justin Brannan, Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz, Sad13), and more below.