Read tributes to Trevor Strnad from Undeath + mems of Hatebreed, Exodus, Lamb of God & more

Tributes have been pouring in to The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad since the sudden and shocking news of his passing at age 41. Trevor's TBDM bandmate Brandon Ellis wrote:

I can not even begin to process this... In total shock and disbelief. It has been my greatest honor to spend the last six and a half years in a band with this absolute icon and legend. A brother. A best friend. One of the funniest and most entertaining people to walk the earth. The life of the party that is The Black Dahlia Murder, as well as any given room he happens to occupy. A lyrical mastermind. A champion of the entire culture of heavy music. Also my biggest supporter. This man changed my life and believed in me more than I do myself. I can not believe there will be no more laughs had, songs written together, or stages decimated with Trevor at the helm. I hope he knew how much he was loved the world over.

TBDM drummer Alan Cassidy tweeted:

I love you @TrevorTBDM you were always my biggest cheerleeder. You were my older brother I never had. I love that you always let everyone know you loved them and cared about them. I’ll miss you forever til we meet again. I hate living without you and knowing you’re not here. This doesn’t feel real and I hate this.

Undeath, who had Trevor do guest vocals on their 2020 debut album Lesions of a Different Kind, posted the above picture and wrote:

We love you so much, Trevor. Thank you for your passion, your generosity, your humor, your immense talent and your indomitable spirit. When this band was nothing - just Kyle, Matt and I rolling around in Kyle’s astrovan, too broke to even buy a tuner pedal - you were the first person to ever ride for us. When we needed someone with a killer voice to bring “Lesions” home, you were the first and only name on our list. I know I’ve thanked you a billion times for all this, but I wish I got to tell you at least one more time how much you changed our lives. You took us out on the first big tour we ever did and gave us experiences that we will all cherish and remember for the rest of our lives. That meant everything to us. It still does. It always will.

To everyone else: hold your people close. Never let them forget how much you love them. How important their life is to yours. We’re all that we have. Rest easy, Trevor. As long as there’s a young metalhead out there getting introduced to the good stuff by someone even the tiniest fraction as cool and inspiring as you, you’ll never really be gone.

