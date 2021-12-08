Reading / Leeds 2022 lineups (RATM, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, more)

Long-running UK festivals Reading & Leeds both happen on the same weekend, August 26-28, and they share lineups with two different headliners each night at both. Those headliners are Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys, and Bring Me The Horizon.

The rest of the lineup includes Little Simz, Run the Jewels, Wolf Alice, Fontaines DC, Polo G, Glass Animals, Bastille, Denzel Curry, flamboyant Italian band Måneskin, Bastille, Jack Harlow and more.

Check out the full Reading/Leeds lineups in the poster below and tickets and details on specific lineups are here.