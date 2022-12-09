Reading & Leeds 2023: The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, more

Twin UK festivals Reading and Leeds will hold their 2023 editions on August 25-27 with mostly identical lineups, albeit with the artists playing on different days. The initial lineups have been announced with The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender announced as headliners.

Also playing: Wet Leg, Slowthai, Steve Lacey, Muna, Baby Queen, Yung Lean, and more. There are lots more names still to be announced.

Tickets to Reading and Leeds go on sale Monday, December 12 at 9 AM GMT. Check out the posters with all the announced artists below.

Reading Festival 2023 loading...