Real Estate announce ‘Days’ 10th anniversary shows (BV presale for Brooklyn)

Real Estate's second album, Days, turns 10 in October and to celebrate they'll be playing it in full at a few show this fall: Atlantic City, NJ's Anchor Rock Club on November 20, NYC's Brooklyn Made on November 22 & 23 (tickets), and San Francisco's August Hall on December 15.

"It's difficult to overstate how important DAYS has been to our trajectory as a band," say Real Estate. "We were really just kids when we made it. I can remember long days and even longer nights in New Paltz, NY laboring over this record. Nobody had ever held us to the standard of quality that our producer Kevin McMahon was holding us to. He even made us tune our guitars between takes! In turn, we held ourselves to the same standard, and the music is a testament to that. Ten years ago you heard it too, and that changed our lives. So here we are, still doing it. We're pleased to invite you to celebrate this album at a few special shows where we'll play it in its entirety, and a bunch of other stuff too! Obviously the band has changed in countless ways over the past 10 years. Come and help us celebrate this landmark of our past while looking forward to new music and an even brighter future."

Tickets for those Days anniversary shows go on sale Friday, August 2, and you can get tickets early for the Brooklyn Made shows with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, August 26 at 12 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

Those shows come at the end of Real Estate's fall tour which begins November 3 in Buffalo and includes shows in Cleveland, Ferndale, Grand Rapids, Madison, Bloomington, Indianapolis, Louisville, Lexington, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Hamden, Portsmouth, Holyoke, and Woodstock. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Days, below.

Real Estate - 2021 Tour Dates

11/3 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville

11/4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

11/5 - Ferndale, MI - Loving Touch

11/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

11/7 - Madison, WI - High Noon

11/9 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

11/11 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

11/12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl (Outdoor Show)

11/13 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

11/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

11/16 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

11/17 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

11/18 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

11/19 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

11/20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club [DAYS 10th Anniversary]

11/22-23 - Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Made [DAYS 10th Anniversary

12/15 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall [DAYS 10th Anniversary]