Real Estate announce fall tour

Real Estate released The Main Thing just before the pandemic hit and their run of playing outside locations of former NYC record stores were among the last shows that happened before lockdown. They've since released the Half a Human EP this year and are now finally gonna get to play new songs live on tour this fall.

Dates kick off November 3 in Buffalo and include stops in Cleveland, Ferndale, Bloomington, Indianapolis, Louisville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Hamden and more, with the tour wrapping up November 19 at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY. All dates are listed below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM local with a band presale (sign up at their website for the presale code) starting Wednesday, July 7 at 10 AM local.

Real Estate's first show back will be as part of this year's Ohana Festival in California in September.

REAL ESTATE- 2021 TOUR DATES

SEP 26, 2021 - Ohana Festival - Dana Point, CA

NOV 3, 2021 - Asbury Hall Babeville (Babeville) - Buffalo, NY

NOV 4, 2021 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

NOV 5, 2021 - The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI

NOV 6, 2021 - The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

NOV 7, 2021 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

NOV 9, 2021 - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

NOV 10, 2021 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

NOV 11, 2021 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY

NOV 12, 2021 - The Burl (Outdoor Show) - Lexington, KY

NOV 13, 2021 - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

NOV 14, 2021 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

NOV 16, 2021 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

NOV 17, 2021 - 3S Artspace - Portsmouth, NH

NOV 18, 2021 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

NOV 19, 2021 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY