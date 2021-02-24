Real Estate announce ‘Half a Human’ EP (stream the title track)

Last year, Real Estate released their fifth album, The Main Thing, right before coronavirus swept the globe. In the time since, the band have been busy and have a brand new EP called Half a Human due March 26 via Domino. The songs began life in The Main Thing sessions but when the band began swapping ideas back and forth during the pandemic, these six tracks grew and blossomed.

Half a Human's title track has been a staple of the group's live set since 2018, and Martin Courtney's lyrics were inspired by the alienation of life on tour, but has now found new life in the alienating circumstances of our current everyday life. The song comes alongside a psychedelic music video directed by FISK (Bijan Berhimi, Cole Johnson, and Noah Porter) — watch that below.

Meanwhile, bassist Alex Bleeker will release new solo album Heaven on the Faultline on March 5 via Night Bloom Records.