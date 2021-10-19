Real Estate cover Television’s “Days” for 10th anniversary of their album ‘Days’

Real Estate's Days turned 10 this week and to celebrate, the band have shared a cover of a song that was an inspiration for the album in more ways than one: Television's "Days." You can hear a through-line from Television's song (from their second album, 1978's Adventure) to Real Estate's jangly, jammy sound, though Martin Courtney provides much smoother vocals than Tom Verlaine did on the original. You can listen to Real Estate's cover and Television's classic, below.

"The shrewd, completist bootlegger will always remember 6/30/2011 as the day that we debuted the album Days live in its entirety at 285 Kent in Williamsburg, Brooklyn," recalls bassist Alex Bleeker. "Back then Domino Park, across the street, was still a dilapidated sugar warehouse, and our unreleased sophomore album didn't yet have a name. Real heads (or as we like to call them, 'agents') might also recall that this show was a release party for the new 33 1/3 book recounting the history of Television's Marquee Moon. Somewhere in the introduction to that volume author Bryan Waterman declared that even though the song 'Days' was on Television's often overlooked second record, it provided a blueprint for all of the melodic guitar-based indie rock that would soon follow in its wake."

"We were of course huge fans of that tune," Bleeker continues, "this was in fact our second record, and we saw ourselves humbly as the torchbearers of that tradition. So the story goes like this - we were on tour, sitting in our fire engine red Dodge Ram 2500 somewhere along the I-95 when someone in the band read that sentence aloud, and said, 'why don't we call the album Days?' As I recall, nobody loved it, but more importantly, nobody hated it and it stuck. It's true, this now decade-old album is named after this fantastic, underappreciated Television tune, which was a joy for us to cover and record for you after all these years."

Real Estate will celebrate Days by playing it in full at shows in Atlantic City (Anchor Rock Club on 11/20), NYC (Brooklyn Made on 11/22 & 11/23), and San Francisco (August Hall on 12/15). Before that, they'll be on tour with Kate Bollinger. All dates are listed below.

Real Estate - 2021 Tour Dates

11/3 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville*

11/4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom*

11/5 - Ferndale, MI - Loving Touch*

11/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme*

11/7 - Madison, WI - High Noon*

11/9 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre*

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue*

11/11 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar*

11/12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl (Outdoor Show)*

11/13 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner*

11/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall*

11/16 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom*

11/17 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace*

11/18 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts*

11/19 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios*

11/20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club^+

11/22-23 - Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Made^#

12/15 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall^%

*w/ Kate Bollinger

^Days 10th Anniversary Show

+w/ Liquor Store

#w/ Juan Waters

%An Evening with Real Estate (2 Sets)