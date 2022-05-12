Real Estate’s Martin Courtney announces summer solo tour w/ John Andrews & The Yawns

Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney releases his second solo album, Magic Sign, on June 24, and not long after that he'll head out on a solo tour. It's with John Andrews & The Yawns, who will pull double duty as Martin's backing band. Dates include Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, DC, Philly and Brooklyn. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Zone One on August 5.

You can listen to Magic Sign's nostalgic first single, "Corncob," below.

Martin Courtney 2022 US Tour:

July 13 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

July 14 – Seattle, WA, Barboza

July 16 – San Francisco, CA, The Chapel

July 17 – Santa Cruz, CA, Kuumbwa

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Lodge Room

Aug 3 – Washington, DC, Songbyrd

Aug 4 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s

Aug 5 – New York, NY, Elsewhere Zone 1