Really From announce self-titled LP for Topshelf, fuse math, jazz, emo & more on new song

Boston's Really From (fka People Like You, and ex-I Kill Giants) will release their self-titled third album on March 12 via Topshelf. The first taste is "Try Lingual," which is seriously one hell of a song, fusing together math rock, post-rock, jazz, Midwest-style emo, and more. That might sound like a little too much for a three-minute song on paper, but Really From do it in a way that's gripping, immediate, and concise. It's genuinely unique stuff, and I highly recommend streaming it below.

Tracklist

1. Apartment Song

2. Quirk

3. Yellow Fever

4. Try Lingual

5. I Live Here Now

6. Last Kneeplay

7. I'm From Here

8. In The Spaces

9. The House