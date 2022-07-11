Really From going on indefinite hiatus after farewell shows

Having just released their great self-titled album on Topshelf Records last year, jazzy emo band Really From have announced that they're going on indefinite hiatus after playing an acoustic show on July 17 at O'Briens Pub in Boston and two TBA farewell shows this fall. Their full statement reads:

For the past eight years, this band has been the center of our creative pursuits and endeavors. As five friends who have managed to craft a sound that is an honest and authentic representation of who we are as musicians and artists, we feel immense joy and gratitude, not only for the opportunity and space to make music, but also for the love and support that our music has received.

With that said, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that we have decided to go on an indefinite hiatus. This decision was difficult for us to make, and one that we have been discussing and deliberating on for quite some time. We are at a point in our lives where we want different things for ourselves, and we feel that taking a break at this time will maintain the integrity of what this project has become, at a time and place where we are all comfortable with this decision.

Thank you to everyone who has listened to our music, connected with our records, booked us on amazing shows, given us a chance, and came out to see us perform live. I’m really sorry we never got to tour on this new album or came out to your neighborhood. The fact that people all over the country and even the world have listened to our music, let alone enjoyed and connected with it, will forever be surreal. Our gratitude for y’all is endless and will always be. We love you.

We are planning on playing two farewell (for now) shows this Fall, which we will be announcing the details of soon. In the meantime, each of us have solo projects and other musical endeavors that we are continuing to pursue, so please keep in touch with us through our art:

Sander – H A U N T E R

Michi – Nature Shots

Chris – solo project

Matt – Matt Hull

Sai – Mercet (tag)