Rebecca Black announces debut LP ‘Let Her Burn,” shares new single “Crumbs”

Over a decade after she had a viral hit with "Friday," Rebecca Black has announced her debut album, Let Her Burn, due out in early 2023. She's also shared the first single, "Crumbs," a hypnotic electropop track. Watch the accompanying video, directed by Luke Orlando, below.

"As I enter this new moment, I wanted to explore the vulnerability I’ve felt in finding balance with submission, dominance, and sexuality," Rebecca says. "I’ve had to dive into my own body to feel the deeply powerful but also dangerous feelings of relinquishing control."