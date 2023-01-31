Rebecca Black announces spring North American tour

Rebecca Black's debut LP Let Her Burn is out next week, and she's announced a North American tour supporting it. The North American shows run through May of 2023, beginning in Cambridge, MA and wrapping up in Los Angeles. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on May 6 at Elsewhere. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local.

Rebecca Black 2023 tour loading...

REBECCA BLACK: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

May 4 Cambridge, MA, US The Sinclair

May 5 Philadelphia, PA, US The Foundry

May 6 Brooklyn, NY, US The Hall, Elsewhere

May 9 Montreal, QC, Canada Théâtre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON, Canada Axis Club

May 12 Chicago, IL, US Bottom Lounge

May 14 St. Paul, MN, US Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 16 Denver, CO, US Marquis Theater

May 17 Salt Lake City, UT, US Soundwell

May 19 San Francisco, CA, US The Independent

May 20 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US El Rey Theatre