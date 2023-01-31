Rebecca Black announces spring North American tour
Rebecca Black's debut LP Let Her Burn is out next week, and she's announced a North American tour supporting it. The North American shows run through May of 2023, beginning in Cambridge, MA and wrapping up in Los Angeles. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on May 6 at Elsewhere. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local.
REBECCA BLACK: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
May 4 Cambridge, MA, US The Sinclair
May 5 Philadelphia, PA, US The Foundry
May 6 Brooklyn, NY, US The Hall, Elsewhere
May 9 Montreal, QC, Canada Théâtre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON, Canada Axis Club
May 12 Chicago, IL, US Bottom Lounge
May 14 St. Paul, MN, US Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 16 Denver, CO, US Marquis Theater
May 17 Salt Lake City, UT, US Soundwell
May 19 San Francisco, CA, US The Independent
May 20 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US El Rey Theatre