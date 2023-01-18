Rebecca Black details debut LP ‘Let Her Burn,’ shares “Look At You” (watch video)

Back in November, over a decade after the release of her viral hit "Friday," Rebecca Black announced that her debut album, Let Her Burn, would arrive early this year, and shared the first single, "Crumbs." Since then she's unveiled another single, "Look At You," and revealed the details of Let Her Burn, which is due out February 9. See the cover art and tracklist below.

Rebecca has also shared the third single from the album, "Sick to my Stomach," a sparkling, synthy pop track. "“I wrote 'Sick To My Stomach' days after running into my ex for the first time in months and finding out she was seeing someone new," Rebecca says. "The punch in the gut that comes with the revelation that you’re no longer the center of someone’s universe is forever one of the most painful blows, so this song is as petty as it is devastating." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Christina Bryson, below.

Rebecca has some shows in Europe and the UK coming up in February. See all dates below.

Rebecca Black - Let Her Burn loading...

REBECCA BLACK - LET HER BURN TRACKLIST

1. Erase You

2. Destroy Me

3. Misery Loves Company

4. Crumbs

5. Doe Eyed

6. Sick To My Stomach

7. What Am I Gonna Do With You

8. Cry Hard Enough

9. Look At You

10. Performer

REBECCA BLACK: 2023 TOUR

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Academy Green Room

Monday, February 6, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

Friady, February 10, 2023 - London, UK @ Heaven

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla