Rebecca Black, Junglepussy & more added to Ladyland lineup in NYC

Ladyfag's annual NYC Pride Month fest Ladyland is returning for its 2023 edition on June 23 at a new location, Under the K Bridge in Greenpoint. The initial lineup featured Honey Dijon, Peaches, Big Freedia, Gottmik, Ms Nina, Arra, Mel4ever, Memphy, Michael Magnan, Occupy the Disco, Only Fire, and Shenghao, and since it was announced they've made a few additions, including Rebecca Black, Junglepussy, and Miss Madeline. Tickets are on sale now.

Ladyland joins other musical events celebrating Pride Month in the NYC area, including Night Out with Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, and Zebra Katz (June 17 at Knockdown Center); Pride Island and Stonewall Day, both with Christina Aguilera (June 25 at Brooklyn Army Terminal and June 23 at Hudson Yards); Carly Rae Jepsen (June 3 at Stone Pony Summer Stage); and Orville Peck (June 20 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden).

To start off the month, Elsewhere is hosting the Occupy the Disco Pride Kickoff Party tonight (6/1) on their rooftop, and Brooklyn Made has a Pride Kick-off with partygirl, monarch., Laura Danae, Tula Vera, and LEONE, also tonight.

Rebecca released her new album, Let Her Burn, in February, and Freddia also has a new album, Central City, on the way this month.