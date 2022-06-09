Record Setter announce summer tour, including shows w/ Fiddlehead & Home Is Where

Record Setter released their fantastic Topshelf debut, I Owe You Knowing, in 2020, and followed it with a split with Home is Where, Dissection Lesson, this year. They've now announced they'll be heading out on tour this summer, playing many of the cities on their itinerary for the first time. Dates begin with a show in their home state with Fiddlehead, and also include an NC show with Home is Where, Percolator, and Out of Oblivion. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Trans-Pecos on July 13, and there are also two NJ shows, at Elizabeth's The Litter Box on July 14, and Rutherford's Soldato Books & Records on July 12. The latter is a solo set from the band's Judy Mitchell, who released a solo EP as Small Pictures last year.

--

Record Setter 2022 tour loading...

RECORD SETTER: 2022 TOUR

7/7 Fort Worth, TX Tulips #

7/8 Jackson, MS CS's Burger Bar

7/9 Chattanooga, TN TBA

7/10 Charlotte, NC Bart's Mart %

7/12 Rutherford, NJ Soldato Books & Records *

7/13 Queens, NY Trans-Pecos

7/14 Elizabeth, NJ The Litter Box

7/15 Philadelphia, PA Ukie Club

7/16 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Roboto Project

7/17 TBA

7/19 Wichita, KS Kirby's

7/20 Tulsa, OK Foolish Things

7/21 Denton, TX Andy's

# - w/ Fiddlehead

* - Judy Mitchell solo set

% - w/ Home is Where, Percolator and Out of Oblivion