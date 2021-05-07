Record Setter’s Judy Mitchell releases solo EP as Small Pictures (listen)

Record Setter's Judy Mitchell has released her debut solo EP under the name Small Pictures, Songs For People Who Grew Up In The Church. Judy writes:

"songs for people who grew up in the church" is an EP i've written with the specific intent of recontextualizing musical ideas that i was raised on in the church.

the first songs i ever sang were hymns.

the first stage i ever played on was a worship service.

since i've grown away from the church and the faith i was raised on i have found many musical ideas hold such a specific connection to that time in my life and the music i was playing that i have been unable to separate them from one another and hear them objectively.

these songs are largely inspired by sounds, progressions and structures that i can remember hearing all the way back to my first memories of music as a child in a pentecostal church.

there are specific words chosen through out these songs because of the weight they held and continue to hold over my life due to my upbringing.

this EP is a kind of sonic catharsis of my seemingly endless well of christian guilt. many of you reading this may feel the same and this is for you.