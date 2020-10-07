Record Store Day announces 2020 RSD Black Friday titles

Record Store Day has announced its Black Friday 2020 exclusive titles which will be available in independent record stores on Friday, November 27 (the day after Thanksgiving).

This year's exclusives include:

Beastie Boys - Some Old Bullshit vinyl reissue (early EPs)

- Some Old Bullshit vinyl reissue (early EPs) Nick Cave - "Cosmic Dancer" 7" (from T-Rex tribute AngelHeaded Hipster)

- "Cosmic Dancer" 7" (from T-Rex tribute AngelHeaded Hipster) Best Coast - Crazy for You 10th Anniversary edition

- Crazy for You 10th Anniversary edition Jarvis Cocker - vinyl reissues of The Jarvis Cocker Record and Further Complications

- vinyl reissues of The Jarvis Cocker Record and Further Complications The Comet is Coming - "Imminent" 12" with a new remixed version of "Super Zodiac" on the b-side

- "Imminent" 12" with a new remixed version of "Super Zodiac" on the b-side Karen Dalton - It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best vinyl reissue

- It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best vinyl reissue Fountains of Wayne - Welcome Interstate Managers vinyl reissue

- Welcome Interstate Managers vinyl reissue Ice T - Rhyme Pays vinyl reissue

- Rhyme Pays vinyl reissue Jefferson Starship - Blows Against The Empire: 50th Anniversary edition

- Blows Against The Empire: 50th Anniversary edition Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Just Dropped in to See What Condition my Rendition was In (covers album)

- Just Dropped in to See What Condition my Rendition was In (covers album) Aimee Mann - Bachelor No.2: 20th Anniversary Edition

- Bachelor No.2: 20th Anniversary Edition Motörhead - On Parole (Expanded and Remastered) and "Ace of Spades" 12"

- On Parole (Expanded and Remastered) and "Ace of Spades" 12" Ol' Dirty Bastard - Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (The Instrumentals)

- Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (The Instrumentals) Lou Reed - Magic and Loss vinyl reissue and Live At Alice Tully Hall - January 27, 1973 - 2nd Show

- Magic and Loss vinyl reissue and Live At Alice Tully Hall - January 27, 1973 - 2nd Show The Rolling Stones - Let it Bleed (Collectors Edition)

- Let it Bleed (Collectors Edition) Snoop Doggy Dogg - Doggystyle (double LP picture disc)

- Doggystyle (double LP picture disc) U2 - Boy (40th Anniversary Edition)

There's lots more than that -- head to RSD's website for the full list of Black Friday titles.

Meanwhile, the final of three Record Store Day "Drops" happens October 24.