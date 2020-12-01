Record Store Day announces 2021 date

The coronavirus pandemic had the 2020 edition of Record Store Day, which usually happens on a Saturday in April, postponed twice, the second time turning into three consecutive monthly "Drops" plus the usually Record Store Day Black Friday event after Thanksgiving.

Record Store Day has just announced its 2021 edition, which also has the pandemic in mind, and is scheduled for Saturday, June 12. Hopefully things will be back to normal by then.

Stay tuned for more details.