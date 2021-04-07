Record Store Day announces 2021 exclusive titles (full list)
The 2021 edition of Record Store Day happens over two "Drops" on June 12 and July 17 and they've just announced the list of exclusive titles that will be available for each. As usual, there's a lot and you can check out the full list below (and get details on all exclusive titles at RSD's website), but some of the highlights we noticed:
JUNE 12 RELEASES:
Wipers - Youth of America -- Anniversary Edition: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the punk classic, Youth of America comes as a double colored vinyl set with a bonus LP of rare mixes and tracks from the original 1981 sessions, with the original (rejected) cover art.
Brainiac - Attic Tapes & From Dayton Ohio: Attic Tapes is made up of four-track demos late Brainiac frontman Tim Taylor made in the attic of his mother's house, including tracks which would end up on Brainiac albums and some that would not. From Dayton Ohio is a double album featuring remastered singles, covers, and previously unreleased tracks on the first disc, and a live recording on the second disc.
Wasted Youth - Reagan's In: LA hardcore greats' 1981 debut album gets a colored vinyl reissue, sourced from the master tapes, and pressed at RTI, with cover art by Pushead (Metallica, Misfits), and the original lyric sheet.
The Replacements - The Pleasure Is All Yours: The Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates: As the title suggests, this is a collection of material from The Replacements sessions for their classic 1987 album.
Beastie Boys - Aglio E Olio: The Beasties' 1995 EP of hardcore and punk is reissued with two new bonus tracks:"Soba Violence," and a rare cover of The Doors' "Light My Fire."
Joey Ramone - Don't Worry About Me: A limited edition pink and black splatter vinyl edition of Joey Ramone's 2002 solo album Don't Worry About Me to celebrate what would have been his 70th birthday.
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Pinata: The 1984 Version: Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's 2014 album already got a reissue with redone 1974-inspired cover art; now it's getting reissued again with Miami Vice inspired artwork and a half-speed mastered pressing.
Steely Dan - Two Against Nature: Donald Fagen and Walter Becker's Grammy-winning comeback album as Steely Dan, on vinyl for the first time ever.
Various Artists - Tribute to Repo Man: First time on vinyl for this 2012 tribute to the Repo Man soundtrack, featuring Black Francis, Matthew Sweet, Amanda Palmer, Mike Watt, covering songs by Black Flag, Circle Jerks, The Plugz, Iggy Pop and more.
Tales of Terror - S/T: Sacramento punks' sole album was a big influence on the Pacific Northwest punk/grunge scene -- Kurt Cobain named it one of his favorite albums of all time -- and gets reissued on vinyl for the first time since the '80s.
Various Artists: Other Music Documentary Soundtrack: Featuring in-store performances by Neutral Milk Hotel, Vampire Weekend, Animal Collective, Sharon Van Etten, Bill Callahan, Yo La Tengo and more.
Super Furry Animals - Ice Hockey Hair: A vinyl reissue of SFA's great 1998 EP originally released on Creation Records.
Warpaint - The Fool (Andrew Weatherall Remixes): On the completion of the recording of Warpaint’s album The Fool, Andrew Weatherall was given access to the album's master tapes to work on mixes for the finished record. The track “Baby”, along with Warpaint's iconic single “Undertow”, were both mixed by the Guv'nor and appeared on the finished album that was released in 2010.For the first time ever, this RSD Drops edition brings together all the mixes Weatherall created while working on the project, including a never-before-released finished version of “Jubilee”.
William Tyler - New Vanitas: Originally a Bandcamp Friday download back in September, this very long EP (39 minutes), is finally available on vinyl.
The Selecter - Live in Coventry 1979: An unreleased live recording of the 2 Tone ska greats playing their hometown of Coventry in November 1979.
The Kinks - Percy: Remastered 50th anniversary picture disc release of The Kinks' soundtrack to the controversial 1971 British comedy, including classics' "God's Children" and "The Way Love Used to Be." Never released in America, this is the first vinyl re-press in 20 years.
The Creation - In Stereo: Nineteen new stereo mixes created in 2016 get pressed to vinyl for the first time, including “Biff Bang Pow”, “Painter Man” and two versions of “How Does It Feel To Feel."
L7 - The Beauty Process: Triple Platinum: Jennifer Finch may have left L7 during the recording of this 1996 album, but Donita Sparks counts it as her favorite. First time on vinyl.
The Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin Companion: Originally a promo-only CD, hand-made by the Lips’ management and given out to press, this compilation includes "unreleased songs from the era, plus outtakes and early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks and stereo versions of Zaireeka tracks."
t.A.T.u. - 200 km/h In the Wrong Lane: Russian duo's Trevor Horn-produced 2002 album that features hits "Not Gonna Get Us," "All the Things She Said" and a cover of The Smiths' "How Soon is Now" on vinyl for the first time ever.
Garbage - No Gods No Masters: An exclusive RSD variant of Garbage's new album with exclusive cover art and pressed on Pink vinyl.
The Gun Club - “Bad Indian” b/w “Fire of Love” / Jeffrey Lee Pierce - Soulsuckers On Parade: The Gun Club 7" features early studio versions of songs which would end up on the band's album Miami; while Soulsuckers on Parade is a full-length 1984 Pierce solo recording drawn from an abortive session for the cowpunk compilation LP Don’t Shoot, featuring The Blasters' Dave Alvin, Bill Bateman, the late Gene Taylor, and Jack Waterson (Green On Red), as well as Chris D. and Kid Congo Powers on background vocals.
JULY 17 RELEASES:
KMD - Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition: Before he was MF DOOM, he was Zev Love X, one third of early-'90s hip hop group KMD. Their 1991 debut is getting a "never to be repeated tri-color pressing of the double LP."
The Clash - If Music Could Talk: A 1980 interview album with The Clash - Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon – in brief conversation with their manager/right-hand-man, Kosmo Vinyl. The double album has the band talking about then-new album Sandinista, and introducing the songs which are also included as part of this double-LP set. Featuring cover art and new liner notes by Kosmo Vinyl.
Ramones: Triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980: Previously unissued live radio broadcast from The Ramones during their 1980 End Of The Century tour. Twenty-three songs, including many songs that fell out of their setlists after this tour.
The Cure - Wild Mood Swings (Picture Disc): For the 25th anniversary of The Cure’s tenth studio album, Wild Mood is getting pressed on double picture disc for the very first time.
Various Artists - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind OST: First time on vinyl for the soundtrack to Michel Gondry's 2004 film featuring Jon Brion's score and songs by Beck, ELO and more.
Various Artists - The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou OST: First time on vinyl for Wes Anderson's 2004 film, featuring Seu Jorge's much-loved Bowie covers, as well as some of Mark Mothersbaugh's score, and songs by Scott Walker, The Zombies and more.
Gorillaz - G Collection: A vinyl box set of Gorillaz' six studio albums from 2001 - 2020.
John Prine - Live At The Other End, December 1975: In December of 1975, John Prine played three nights at NYC's The Other End (which would become The Bitter End). Two of those performances are being released as a four-album / two-CD set.
Fred Armisen - Parade Meeting: Record Store Day's 2021 Ambassador releases this instrumental EP that was recorded and produced by Ty Segall at his Los Angeles studio.
St. Vincent - "Piggy" / "Sad But True": St. Vincent covers Nine Inch Nails' "Piggy" and Metallica's "Sad But True," with her "Nirvana" bandmate Dave Grohl on drums for the NIN cover.
Crosby Stills Nash & Young - Déjà Vu Alternates: A recreation of CSNY's second album, featuring alternate versions of songs, on vinyl for the first time.
Thai Elephant Orchestra - S/T: The acclaimed 2000 field recording Elephants in the Thai jungle playing specially designed musical instruments gets its first ever vinyl pressing. Features new liner notes from Elephant Orchestra co-founder Dave Soldier.
You can also check out the Record Store Day UK releases (which have some of the same stuff but not all) here. Check out the full list of June 12 and July 17 RSD2021 Drops below.
JUNE 12 RSD DROPS EXCLUSIVE & "RSD FIRST" TITLES
Czarface/MF Doom - Meddle With Metral
Various Artists - Songs For You, Vol. 1
The Veldt - The Veldt
Jeffrey Dean Foster - I'm Starting To Bleed
Pete Yorn - Pete Yorn Sings The Classics
Col. Bruce Hampton - Arkansas
Danny Barnes - Dirt on the Angel
Precious Bryant - Fool Me Good
Wipers - Youth of America -- Anniversary Edition
Wasted Youth - Reagan's in
AC/DC - "Through The Mists of Time" / "Witch's Spell"
Haim - Gasoline
Janis Joplin - Pearl (Picture Disc)
Jefferson Airplane - Acid, Incense and Balloons: RSD-Collected Gems From The Golden Era Of Flight
Kenny Loggins - At The Movies
Paul Edward-Francis - Blood of Zeus (Music From the Netflix Original Anime Series)
Prince - The Truth
Rage Against The Machine - The Battle of Mexico City
Various Artists - Golden Gate Groove: The Sound Of Philadelphia Live In San Francisco 1973
AWOLNATION - Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020
Dirty Heads - Home: Phantoms of Summer
Escape The Fate - Chemical Warfare: B-Sides
Hu - Sad But True & Wolf Totem
Motley Crue - 40th Anniversary Cassette Box Set
Various Artists - Tribute to Repo Man
Various Artists - Truth To Power Project
Larry Coryell - At The Village Gate
Iggy Pop - Live At The Channel Boston
Tangerine Dream - Live At The Reims Cathedral
Black Francis - Abbabubba
Ocean Colour Scene - Saturday
Echo & The Bunnymen - Live in Liverpool
The Creation - In Stereo
The London Suede - Love and Poison
Various Artists - Above The Rim
Avatar - Hunter Gather
Juicy J - Hustle Continues
Royce Da 5'9 - Allegory
Daniel Lanois - Heavy Sun
La Femme - “Runway” / “Me Suive”
Michael Schenker Group - Live In Manchester 1980
Suzi Quatro - Live & Kickin (2021 Mix)
The Selecter - Live in Coventry 1979
UFO - Mother Mary/This Kid's
Ultravox - Vienna (Steven Wilson Remix)
Cold War Kids - New Age Norms: The Complete Collection
William Tyler - New Vanitas
Various Artists - Having A Party: Sun Records Curated by Record Store Day
Various Artists - I Mean Alarmed: Toulon-Pedro Connect
Peggy Lee - World Broadcast Recordings 1955, Vol. 1
Brotha Lynch Hung/C-BO - Blocc Movement
Chief Keef - Dedication
Chief Keef/Zaytoven - GloToven
C-Murder/Boozie Badazz - Penitentiary Chances
Don Peake - People Under The Stairs
Mudhoney/Meat Puppets - “Warning” / “One of These Days”
Toots & The Maytals - Funky Kingston
Mulatu - Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke
Arthur Verocia - Mochilla Presents Timeless: Arthur Verocai
Slum Village - Fantastic Volume II: 20th Anniversary Edition
Renaldo & The Loaf - Long Time Coming: Live In Vienna
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Pinata: The 1984 Version
The Residents - Leftovers Again!?!
Various Artists - Other Music Soundtrack
Devo - Somewhere With Devo
Harold Land - Westward Bound!
Buzzcocks - A Different Compilation
Desmond Dekker - King of Ska: The Early Singles Collection, 1963 – 1966
Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Tarkus
Joey Ramone - Don't Worry About Me
The Kinks - Percy
Motörhead - St Valentine's Day Massacre
Super Furry Animals - Ice Hockey Hair EP
Supergrass - Going Out
Keith Richards - Wicked As It Seems Live
Suicide - Cheree
Uriah Heep - The Magician's Birthday
Jim Croce - “You Don't Mess Around With Jim” / “Operator (That's Not The Way It Feels)”
Joe Strummer - Junco Partner (Acoustic)
Texas featuring Wu-Tang Clan - Hi
The Jaded Hearts Club - Live at the 100 Club
Jimmie Allen - Hazy-O!
Alestorm - Sunset On The Golden Age (DLX Version)
Sleeping With Sirens - How It Feels To Be Lost (Deluxe)
Alkaline Trio - From Here To Infirmary
Senses Fail - Let It Enfold You
Thrice - To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere
Merkules - Apply Pressure
Garbage - No Gods No Masters
Dirty Three - Ocean Songs Deluxe Edition
Brainiac - Attic Tapes
Brainiac - From Dayton Ohio
Various Artists - Demoitis Volume 1
Various Artists - Soul Slabs Vol. 3
The Blind Boys of Alabama - I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free
Albert Collins with the Barrelhouse - Live
Bobo Jenkins - My All New Life Story
Hooverphonic - A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular: Remixes
Intergrity - Cradle To The Grave
High Pulp - Mutual Attraction Vol. 2
Round Robin and Brimstone - Round Robin and Brimstone
Animal Collective - Prospect Hummer
Jehnny Beth - BBC Session
DEVO's Gerald V. Casale - AKA Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers
Fàshiön - Pröduct Perfect
Fontaines D.C. - Live at Kilmainham Gaol
The Groundhogs - Who Will Save The World?
Kristin Hersh - Wyatt At The Coyote Palace
Fela Kuti - Open & Close
L7 - The Beauty Process--Triple Platinum (25th Anniversary Platinum Vinyl Edition)
Mark Lanegan - Here Comes That Weird Chill (Methamphetamine Blues, Extras and Oddities)
M. Ward - End of Amnesia (20 Year Anniversary Remaster)
Maria McKee - High Dive
Maria McKee - Live In Hamburg
Jim Messina - The Dragsters
Nada Surf - Cycle Through
Negative Space - Hard, Heavy, Mean & Evil
Noctorum - Sparks Lane
Perfume Genius - IMMEDIATELY Remixes
Salah Ragab - Egyptian Jazz
The Raybeats - The Lost Philip Glass Sessions
Steve Earle & The Dukes / Justin Townes Earle - The Saint of Lost Causes
Various Artists - Ladies Choice: The Pen Of Swan Records
Tune-Yards - W H O K I L L
Various Artists - Penrose Showcase Vol. I
Various Artists - Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Music from the Motion Picture) (20th Anniversary Golden Triangle Vinyl Edition)
Various Artists - Rough Guide To Booze & Blues
Various Artists - Rough Guide To Blues Behind Bars
Various Artists - Rough Guide To Gamblin' & Ramblin' Blues
The Verlaines - Live at the Windsor Castle, Auckland, May 1986
Warpaint - The Fool (Andrew Weatherall Remixes)
Link Wray - Sings And Plays Guitar
Steve Wynn - Dekād--Rare & Unreleased Recordings 1995-2005
Warren Zevon - Preludes
Al Green - Give Me More Love
Apollo Brown, Planet Asia, Gensu Dean, Guilty Simpson - Stitched Up & Shaken
Canned Heat - Canned Heat Blues Band (Trans Gold Vinyl/Limited Anniversary Edition)
Cautious Clay - Prototype 3000
Engine Kid - Everything Left Inside
Frankie and The Witch Fingers - Brain Telephone
Jeff Russo - The Umbrella Academy, Season 2 (Music From The Netflix Original Series)
Jonathan Winters - Unearthed
King's X - Tape Head
King's X - Please Come Here… Mr. Bulbous
The Lemonheads - Hate Your Friends
Lupe Fiasco - HOUSE EP
Mega Ran - Mega Ran 9
Negative Approach - Tied Down Demo
Neon Christ - 1984
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - TBA
Pepper - In With The Old
Peter Holsapple - Our Back Pages
Richard Hell And the Voidoids - Destiny Street Demos
Robert Palmer - Sneaking Sally Through The Alley (180 Gram Emerald Green Audiophile Vinyl/Limited Edition)
Slightly Stoopid - Live At Roberto's TRI Studios
Stryper - God Damn Evil
The Bruisers - The Bruisers Singles Collection 1989-1997
The Fixx - Reach The Beach
The Glitch Mob - Drink the Sea / Drink the Sea (Ambient Version)
Tom Tom Club - The Good The Bad And The Funky
Tommy Bolin - Energy II
Triumph - Allied Forces 40th Anniversary
Various Artists - Just Leg It!!!
Small Faces - Complete Greatest Hits!
Tom Petty - Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture She's the One)
Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin Companion
Linkin Park - Meteora
Deftones - “Digital Bath (Telefon Tel Aviv Version)” / “Feiticeira (Arca Remix)”
Majid Jordan - Majid Jordan
DVSN - Sept 5th
Conor Oberst - Ruminations (Expanded Edition)
twenty one pilots - Location Sessions
Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell
Black Sabbath - Mob Rules
Donny Hathaway - Donny Hathaway Live
Grateful Dead - Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72
Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1 (1963-1967): Highlights
Lupe Fiasco - Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor Series
Steely Dan - Two Against Nature
Steely Dan - Everything Must Go
The Cure - Faith
The Doors - Morrison Hotel Sessions
The Notorious BIG - Biggie Duets: The Final Chapter
The Replacements - The Pleasure’s All Yours: Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates
War - The Vinyl: 1971-1975
The Flamin' Groovies - Bucket of Brains
Air - People In the City
Various Artists - Psyché France Vol.7
The Rolling Stones - Hot Rocks (50th Anniversary Edition)
Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard - Undivided / I Called Mama (Live Acoustic)
Beck - Hyperspace (2020)
Celia Cruz/Willie Colon - Celia y Willie
Dave Grusin - The Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)
Don Davis - The Matrix--The Complete Edition
Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell - Shrek (Original Motion Picture Score)
I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME - RAZZMATAZZ (B-Sides)
John Carpenter & Dave Davies - Village Of The Damned (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
John Martyn - The Church With One Bell
Jonathan Richman - Having A Party With Jonathan Richman
Kenny Dorham - Quiet Kenny
Lamb of God - As The Palaces Burn
Nubya Garcia - SOURCE ≡ OUR DANCE
Sarah Jarosz - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For/my future
The Zombies - Oddities & Extras
Various Artists - Chicago/The Blues/Today!
Various Artists - Dedicated To You: Lowrider Love
Various Artists - Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2
The Struts - Strange Days
Lady Gaga - Chromatica
Bill Evans - Behind The Dikes - The 1969 Netherlands Recordings
M.T.B. (Mehldau/Turner/Bernstein) - Consenting Adults
Sly & Robbie, Roots Radics - The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics
Barney Wilen - La Note Bleue
Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller - In Harmony
Various Artists - Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter
The Brummies - Live from Grimeys
Robert Plant - Live at Knebworth 1990
Genesis - Live at Knebworth 1990
Ariana Grande - k bye for now (swt live)
Ben Howard - Variations Vol. 1
Anti-Flag - 20/20 Division
Electric Wizard - Time To Die
Ihsahn - After
Orange Goblin - Eulogy For The Damned
Sigh - Heir To Despair
Styx - The Same Stardust EP
Beastie Boys - Aglio E Olio
Jeezy - Thug Motivation: The Collection
Cat Stevens/Yusuf - Songs From Harold & Maude
Stillwater - Stillwater Demos EP
Sublime - Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.
t.A.T.u. - 200 km/h In the Wrong Lane
The Police - Live! Vol. 1: Boston 1979
The Police - Live! Vol. 2: Atlanta 1983
The Who - Face Dances -- 40th
Amy Winehouse - Remixes
Def Leppard - Live In Oxford
Elton John - Regimental Sgt. Zippo
Tears for Fears - Live At Massey Hall
Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart
Thelonious Monk - Palo Alto: The Custodian's Mix
Ella Fitzgerald - Original Grooves: Ella in Berlin
The Sword - Age of Winters -- 15th Anniversary Edition
OneohTrix Point Never - The Fall Into Time
OneohTrix Point Never - Zones Without People
OneohTrix Point Never - Betrayed In The Octagon
OneohTrix Point Never - Russian Mind
OneohTrix Point Never - Drawn and Quartered
Various Artists - Willie Nelson American Outlaw (Live At Bridgestone Arena / 2019)
U2 - Fire (40th Anniversary Edition)
Urban Renewal Project - Posse Comitatvs #1: Border’s Edge
Me'Shell NdegéOcello - Peace Beyond Passion Dlx Ed.
Vast - Music For People
Love Spit Love - Trysome Eatone
Gruntruck - Push
Lee Perry - Roast Fish, Collie Weed, Corn Bread
Opeth - Morningrise
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Beat on the Brat
Various Artists - Songs For You, Vol. 2
The Backsliders - Raleighwood
Chris Stamey & The Fellow Travelers - Music From The Song Book - A Brand New Shade Of Blue
St Paul & The Broken Bones - Half The City Live
Vitamin String Quartet - Vitamin String Quartet Performs My Chemical Romance
Squirrel Nut Zippers - Lost Songs Of Doc Spouchon
April March - In Cinerama
Bob Dylan - Jokerman / I And I Remixes
The Clash - If Music Could Talk
Future - EVOL (5th Anniversary)
Jamiroquai - Everybody's Going To The Moon
Miles Davis - CHAMPIONS – Rare Miles from the Complete Jack Johnson Sessions
Pearl Jam - Alive
R. Stevie Moore - On Earth
Canned Heat - Living The Blues
Hall & Oates - Voices
Jorma Kaukonen & John Hurlbut - The River Flows Vol. 2
Donna Summer - Bad Girls
Tesla - Mechanical Resonance
Boosie Badazz/MO3 - Badazz MO3
Dinner Party - Dinner Party: Dessert
EARTHGANG - Strays With Rabies
Willie Jones - Right Now
Bush - Sea of Memories (10th Anniversary)
Judas Priest - Best Of
Fleet Foxes - “Can I Believe You” / “Wading in Waist-High Water”
From First To Last - Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count
Beat Farmers - Glad 'N' Greasy
Gun Club - The Birth The Death The Ghost
Mr. Big - Lean Into It
Skeletal Family - Singles Plus (1983-85)
Fun Lovin' Criminals - Scooby Snacks (25th Anniversary Edition)
Sinead O'Connor - Live in Rotterdam 1990
The Waterboys - How Long Will I Love You (2021 Remix)
Fred Armisen - Parade Meeting
Del Casher - Italian Stallion OST
Tav Falco - Club Zodiac Lockdown
Jonny O'Donnell featuring Van Dyke Parks - "Cats" b/w "Funny Face"
Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto 2.0
Various Artists - Brown Acid Ten Heavy Hits Vol. 1
KMD - Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition
Various Artists - Mochilla Presents Timeless: Suite For Ma Dukes
Czarface - Czar Noir
The Lillingtons - The Backchannel Broadcast: 20th Anniversary Edition
Just Ice - Back To The Old School: 35th Anniversary Edition
The Heartbreakers - L.A.M.F. - the found '77 masters
Roy Brooks - Understanding
Jon Anderson - Olias Of Sunhillow - 45th Anniversary Edition
Karen O & Willie Nelson - Under Pressure
K.Flay - Don't Judge A Song By Its Cover
The Dirty Knobs - Humdinger/Feelin High
Lindsey Stirling - Lose You Now
Dio - God Hates Heavy Metal
John Fogerty - Blue Ridge Rangers EP
Sammy Hagar & The Circle - Heavy Metal (Live)
Matt Bellamy - Cryosleep
Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush - Real Live! Vol. 2
Alcatrazz - Born Innocent
Soen - The Undiscovered Lotus
Bad Omens - Live + Unplugged
Green Jelly - 333
Pink Freud - Piano Forte Brutto Netto (Deluxe)
Various Artists - Behind The Dykes 2: More Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1966-1971
Various Artists - Kiss My Ass Goodbye (John Prine tribute)
Various Artists - Songs from The Astral Plane, Vol. 1: A Tribute to Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet - Polka Live
Smoke DZA - Rugby Thompson
Styles P - Float
Paul Ortiz Y La Orquesta Son - Los Que Son
All Them Witches - Live On The Internet
Born Ruffians - Squeeze
Harold Budd - I Know This Much Is True (Music from the HBO series)
Dos - Justamente Tres
Love - Everybody's Gotta Live
Johnny Paycheck - Uncovered: The First Recordings
Various Artists - Funk 70
Various Artists - Studio One Ska Fire!
Various Artists - Studio One Soul
Joe Sumner - Hope
Thai Elephant Orchestra - Thai Elephant Orchestra
Various Artists Ocean - Ocean's Eleven -- Music From The Motion Picture
Wax Poetic - Wax Poetic
Mayer Hawthorne - Impressions
Allman Brothers Band - The Final Note
Ani DiFranco - Ani DiFranco (30th Anniversary Edition
Ann Peebles - This Is Ann Peebles
Cro-Mags - The Age of Quarrel
Dave Davies - Bug
Fallujah - The Harvest Wombs
God Forbid - Determination
Joey Molland - Be True To Yourself
John Prine - Stay Independent: The Oh Boy Years Curated By Indie Record Stores
Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Live at Ronnie Scott's, London 1963
Richard Pryor - Richard Pryor
The Monkees - Missing Links Volume 1
The Monkees - Missing Links Volume 2
The Monkees - Missing Links Volume 3
The Sweet - Platinum Rare
Toby Redd - In The Light
King's X - Manic Moonlight
Bjork - BJORK X THE HAMRAHLÍÐ CHOIR
Christian McBride - Out Here
Various Artists - A Tribute to Curtis Mayfield
PVRIS - Use Me (Deluxe EP)
Mastodon - Fallen Torches
PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set
Randy Newman - Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums
Gorillaz - G Collection
jxdn - Angels & Demons/Driver's License
Aretha Franklin - Oh Me Oh My: Aretha Live in Philly 1972
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Déjà vu Alternates
John Prine - Live At The Other End, December 1975
Lou Reed - Set The Twilight Reeling
Ramones - triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980
The Cure - Wild Mood Swings
Dire Straits - Encores
Sisters of Mercy - BBC Sessions
Candi Staton - Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness (The Lost Fame Sessions Masters)
Hawkwind - Greasty Truckers Party
Dr. John, The Night Tripper - The Sun, Moon & Herbs Deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition
Fear - The Record
Various Artists - You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967 (U.K. Collection)
Various Artists - You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes 1958-1964 (U.K. Collection)
Denzel Curry & Robert Glasper - Live From Leimert Park
Evanescence - The Open Door
James Horner - Aliens - Original Soundtrack (35th Anniversary Edition)
John Carpenter - Ghosts of Mars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Michael Kamen - The Iron Giant
St Vincent - Piggy/Sad But True
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Baseball Theme
Queen + Adam Lambert, Freddie Mercury - Live Around the World / Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow
Various Artists - Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists - The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists - Get It!
The Infamous Stringdusters - Undercover
Amigo The Devil - Cover, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides
Swollen Members - Ten Years of Turmoil Greatest Hits
Saigon - Greatest Story Never Told
(Hed) P.E. - Best of Suburban Noize Years
Ruthann Friedman - Hurried Life: Lost Recordings, 1965-1971
Charles Lloyd - Manhattan Stories
Keane - Dirt EP
Rory Gallagher - Cleveland Calling Pt. 2
Bobbie Gentry - The Windows of the World
Charlie Parker - Bird in LA
Kip Moore - Live From Grimey's Nashville
Ennio Morricone - The Blue-Eyed Bandit (Il bandito dagli occhi azzurri) (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jerry Garcia Band - Jerry Garcia Band (30th Anniversary)
Hot Tuna - America's Choice
Shaun Cassidy - Wasp
Tad - Inhaler
Wailing Souls - Wailing
Bastille - Vs. (Other People's Heartache, Pt. III)
Shintaro Sakamoto - The Feeling Of Love