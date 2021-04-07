Record Store Day announces 2021 exclusive titles (full list)

The 2021 edition of Record Store Day happens over two "Drops" on June 12 and July 17 and they've just announced the list of exclusive titles that will be available for each. As usual, there's a lot and you can check out the full list below (and get details on all exclusive titles at RSD's website), but some of the highlights we noticed:

JUNE 12 RELEASES:

Wipers - Youth of America -- Anniversary Edition: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the punk classic, Youth of America comes as a double colored vinyl set with a bonus LP of rare mixes and tracks from the original 1981 sessions, with the original (rejected) cover art.

Brainiac - Attic Tapes & From Dayton Ohio: Attic Tapes is made up of four-track demos late Brainiac frontman Tim Taylor made in the attic of his mother's house, including tracks which would end up on Brainiac albums and some that would not. From Dayton Ohio is a double album featuring remastered singles, covers, and previously unreleased tracks on the first disc, and a live recording on the second disc.

Wasted Youth - Reagan's In: LA hardcore greats' 1981 debut album gets a colored vinyl reissue, sourced from the master tapes, and pressed at RTI, with cover art by Pushead (Metallica, Misfits), and the original lyric sheet.

The Replacements - The Pleasure Is All Yours: The Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates: As the title suggests, this is a collection of material from The Replacements sessions for their classic 1987 album.

Beastie Boys - Aglio E Olio: The Beasties' 1995 EP of hardcore and punk is reissued with two new bonus tracks:"Soba Violence," and a rare cover of The Doors' "Light My Fire."

Joey Ramone - Don't Worry About Me: A limited edition pink and black splatter vinyl edition of Joey Ramone's 2002 solo album Don't Worry About Me to celebrate what would have been his 70th birthday.

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Pinata: The 1984 Version: Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's 2014 album already got a reissue with redone 1974-inspired cover art; now it's getting reissued again with Miami Vice inspired artwork and a half-speed mastered pressing.

Steely Dan - Two Against Nature: Donald Fagen and Walter Becker's Grammy-winning comeback album as Steely Dan, on vinyl for the first time ever.

Various Artists - Tribute to Repo Man: First time on vinyl for this 2012 tribute to the Repo Man soundtrack, featuring Black Francis, Matthew Sweet, Amanda Palmer, Mike Watt, covering songs by Black Flag, Circle Jerks, The Plugz, Iggy Pop and more.

Tales of Terror - S/T: Sacramento punks' sole album was a big influence on the Pacific Northwest punk/grunge scene -- Kurt Cobain named it one of his favorite albums of all time -- and gets reissued on vinyl for the first time since the '80s.

Various Artists: Other Music Documentary Soundtrack: Featuring in-store performances by Neutral Milk Hotel, Vampire Weekend, Animal Collective, Sharon Van Etten, Bill Callahan, Yo La Tengo and more.

Super Furry Animals - Ice Hockey Hair: A vinyl reissue of SFA's great 1998 EP originally released on Creation Records.

Warpaint - The Fool (Andrew Weatherall Remixes): On the completion of the recording of Warpaint’s album The Fool, Andrew Weatherall was given access to the album's master tapes to work on mixes for the finished record. The track “Baby”, along with Warpaint's iconic single “Undertow”, were both mixed by the Guv'nor and appeared on the finished album that was released in 2010.For the first time ever, this RSD Drops edition brings together all the mixes Weatherall created while working on the project, including a never-before-released finished version of “Jubilee”.

William Tyler - New Vanitas: Originally a Bandcamp Friday download back in September, this very long EP (39 minutes), is finally available on vinyl.

The Selecter - Live in Coventry 1979: An unreleased live recording of the 2 Tone ska greats playing their hometown of Coventry in November 1979.

The Kinks - Percy: Remastered 50th anniversary picture disc release of The Kinks' soundtrack to the controversial 1971 British comedy, including classics' "God's Children" and "The Way Love Used to Be." Never released in America, this is the first vinyl re-press in 20 years.

The Creation - In Stereo: Nineteen new stereo mixes created in 2016 get pressed to vinyl for the first time, including “Biff Bang Pow”, “Painter Man” and two versions of “How Does It Feel To Feel."

L7 - The Beauty Process: Triple Platinum: Jennifer Finch may have left L7 during the recording of this 1996 album, but Donita Sparks counts it as her favorite. First time on vinyl.

The Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin Companion: Originally a promo-only CD, hand-made by the Lips’ management and given out to press, this compilation includes "unreleased songs from the era, plus outtakes and early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks and stereo versions of Zaireeka tracks."

t.A.T.u. - 200 km/h In the Wrong Lane: Russian duo's Trevor Horn-produced 2002 album that features hits "Not Gonna Get Us," "All the Things She Said" and a cover of The Smiths' "How Soon is Now" on vinyl for the first time ever.

Garbage - No Gods No Masters: An exclusive RSD variant of Garbage's new album with exclusive cover art and pressed on Pink vinyl.

The Gun Club - “Bad Indian” b/w “Fire of Love” / Jeffrey Lee Pierce - Soulsuckers On Parade: The Gun Club 7" features early studio versions of songs which would end up on the band's album Miami; while Soulsuckers on Parade is a full-length 1984 Pierce solo recording drawn from an abortive session for the cowpunk compilation LP Don’t Shoot, featuring The Blasters' Dave Alvin, Bill Bateman, the late Gene Taylor, and Jack Waterson (Green On Red), as well as Chris D. and Kid Congo Powers on background vocals.

JULY 17 RELEASES:

KMD - Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition: Before he was MF DOOM, he was Zev Love X, one third of early-'90s hip hop group KMD. Their 1991 debut is getting a "never to be repeated tri-color pressing of the double LP."

The Clash - If Music Could Talk: A 1980 interview album with The Clash - Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon – in brief conversation with their manager/right-hand-man, Kosmo Vinyl. The double album has the band talking about then-new album Sandinista, and introducing the songs which are also included as part of this double-LP set. Featuring cover art and new liner notes by Kosmo Vinyl.

Ramones: Triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980: Previously unissued live radio broadcast from The Ramones during their 1980 End Of The Century tour. Twenty-three songs, including many songs that fell out of their setlists after this tour.

The Cure - Wild Mood Swings (Picture Disc): For the 25th anniversary of The Cure’s tenth studio album, Wild Mood is getting pressed on double picture disc for the very first time.

Various Artists - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind OST: First time on vinyl for the soundtrack to Michel Gondry's 2004 film featuring Jon Brion's score and songs by Beck, ELO and more.

Various Artists - The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou OST: First time on vinyl for Wes Anderson's 2004 film, featuring Seu Jorge's much-loved Bowie covers, as well as some of Mark Mothersbaugh's score, and songs by Scott Walker, The Zombies and more.

Gorillaz - G Collection: A vinyl box set of Gorillaz' six studio albums from 2001 - 2020.

John Prine - Live At The Other End, December 1975: In December of 1975, John Prine played three nights at NYC's The Other End (which would become The Bitter End). Two of those performances are being released as a four-album / two-CD set.

Fred Armisen - Parade Meeting: Record Store Day's 2021 Ambassador releases this instrumental EP that was recorded and produced by Ty Segall at his Los Angeles studio.

St. Vincent - "Piggy" / "Sad But True": St. Vincent covers Nine Inch Nails' "Piggy" and Metallica's "Sad But True," with her "Nirvana" bandmate Dave Grohl on drums for the NIN cover.

Crosby Stills Nash & Young - Déjà Vu Alternates: A recreation of CSNY's second album, featuring alternate versions of songs, on vinyl for the first time.

Thai Elephant Orchestra - S/T: The acclaimed 2000 field recording Elephants in the Thai jungle playing specially designed musical instruments gets its first ever vinyl pressing. Features new liner notes from Elephant Orchestra co-founder Dave Soldier.

JUNE 12 RSD DROPS EXCLUSIVE & "RSD FIRST" TITLES

Czarface/MF Doom - Meddle With Metral

Various Artists - Songs For You, Vol. 1

The Veldt - The Veldt

Jeffrey Dean Foster - I'm Starting To Bleed

Pete Yorn - Pete Yorn Sings The Classics

Col. Bruce Hampton - Arkansas

Danny Barnes - Dirt on the Angel

Precious Bryant - Fool Me Good

Wipers - Youth of America -- Anniversary Edition

Wasted Youth - Reagan's in

AC/DC - "Through The Mists of Time" / "Witch's Spell"

Haim - Gasoline

Janis Joplin - Pearl (Picture Disc)

Jefferson Airplane - Acid, Incense and Balloons: RSD-Collected Gems From The Golden Era Of Flight

Kenny Loggins - At The Movies

Paul Edward-Francis - Blood of Zeus (Music From the Netflix Original Anime Series)

Prince - The Truth

Rage Against The Machine - The Battle of Mexico City

Various Artists - Golden Gate Groove: The Sound Of Philadelphia Live In San Francisco 1973

AWOLNATION - Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020

Dirty Heads - Home: Phantoms of Summer

Escape The Fate - Chemical Warfare: B-Sides

Hu - Sad But True & Wolf Totem

Motley Crue - 40th Anniversary Cassette Box Set

Various Artists - Tribute to Repo Man

Various Artists - Truth To Power Project

Larry Coryell - At The Village Gate

Iggy Pop - Live At The Channel Boston

Tangerine Dream - Live At The Reims Cathedral

Black Francis - Abbabubba

Ocean Colour Scene - Saturday

Echo & The Bunnymen - Live in Liverpool

The Creation - In Stereo

The London Suede - Love and Poison

Various Artists - Above The Rim

Avatar - Hunter Gather

Juicy J - Hustle Continues

Royce Da 5'9 - Allegory

Daniel Lanois - Heavy Sun

La Femme - “Runway” / “Me Suive”

Michael Schenker Group - Live In Manchester 1980

Suzi Quatro - Live & Kickin (2021 Mix)

The Selecter - Live in Coventry 1979

UFO - Mother Mary/This Kid's

Ultravox - Vienna (Steven Wilson Remix)

Cold War Kids - New Age Norms: The Complete Collection

William Tyler - New Vanitas

Various Artists - Having A Party: Sun Records Curated by Record Store Day

Various Artists - I Mean Alarmed: Toulon-Pedro Connect

Peggy Lee - World Broadcast Recordings 1955, Vol. 1

Brotha Lynch Hung/C-BO - Blocc Movement

Chief Keef - Dedication

Chief Keef/Zaytoven - GloToven

C-Murder/Boozie Badazz - Penitentiary Chances

Schoolly D -

Don Peake - People Under The Stairs

Mudhoney/Meat Puppets - “Warning” / “One of These Days”

Toots & The Maytals - Funky Kingston

Mulatu - Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke

Arthur Verocia - Mochilla Presents Timeless: Arthur Verocai

Slum Village - Fantastic Volume II: 20th Anniversary Edition

Renaldo & The Loaf - Long Time Coming: Live In Vienna

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Pinata: The 1984 Version

The Residents - Leftovers Again!?!

Various Artists - Other Music Soundtrack

Devo - Somewhere With Devo

Harold Land - Westward Bound!

Buzzcocks - A Different Compilation

Desmond Dekker - King of Ska: The Early Singles Collection, 1963 – 1966

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Tarkus

Joey Ramone - Don't Worry About Me

The Kinks - Percy

Motörhead - St Valentine's Day Massacre

Super Furry Animals - Ice Hockey Hair EP

Supergrass - Going Out

Keith Richards - Wicked As It Seems Live

Suicide - Cheree

Uriah Heep - The Magician's Birthday

Jim Croce - “You Don't Mess Around With Jim” / “Operator (That's Not The Way It Feels)”

Joe Strummer - Junco Partner (Acoustic)

Texas featuring Wu-Tang Clan - Hi

The Jaded Hearts Club - Live at the 100 Club

Jimmie Allen - Hazy-O!

Alestorm - Sunset On The Golden Age (DLX Version)

Sleeping With Sirens - How It Feels To Be Lost (Deluxe)

Alkaline Trio - From Here To Infirmary

Senses Fail - Let It Enfold You

Thrice - To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere

Merkules - Apply Pressure

Garbage - No Gods No Masters

Dirty Three - Ocean Songs Deluxe Edition

Brainiac - Attic Tapes

Brainiac - From Dayton Ohio

Various Artists - Demoitis Volume 1

Various Artists - Soul Slabs Vol. 3

The Blind Boys of Alabama - I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free

Albert Collins with the Barrelhouse - Live

Bobo Jenkins - My All New Life Story

Hooverphonic - A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular: Remixes

Intergrity - Cradle To The Grave

High Pulp - Mutual Attraction Vol. 2

Round Robin and Brimstone - Round Robin and Brimstone

Animal Collective - Prospect Hummer

Jehnny Beth - BBC Session

DEVO's Gerald V. Casale - AKA Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers

Fàshiön - Pröduct Perfect

Fontaines D.C. - Live at Kilmainham Gaol

The Groundhogs - Who Will Save The World?

Kristin Hersh - Wyatt At The Coyote Palace

Fela Kuti - Open & Close

L7 - The Beauty Process--Triple Platinum (25th Anniversary Platinum Vinyl Edition)

Mark Lanegan - Here Comes That Weird Chill (Methamphetamine Blues, Extras and Oddities)

M. Ward - End of Amnesia (20 Year Anniversary Remaster)

Maria McKee - High Dive

Maria McKee - Live In Hamburg

Jim Messina - The Dragsters

Nada Surf - Cycle Through

Negative Space - Hard, Heavy, Mean & Evil

Noctorum - Sparks Lane

Perfume Genius - IMMEDIATELY Remixes

Salah Ragab - Egyptian Jazz

The Raybeats - The Lost Philip Glass Sessions

Steve Earle & The Dukes / Justin Townes Earle - The Saint of Lost Causes

Various Artists - Ladies Choice: The Pen Of Swan Records

Various Artists - Ladies Choice: The Pen Of Swan Records

Tune-Yards - W H O K I L L

Various Artists - Penrose Showcase Vol. I

Various Artists - Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Music from the Motion Picture) (20th Anniversary Golden Triangle Vinyl Edition)

Various Artists - Rough Guide To Booze & Blues

Various Artists - Rough Guide To Blues Behind Bars

Various Artists - Rough Guide To Gamblin' & Ramblin' Blues

The Verlaines - Live at the Windsor Castle, Auckland, May 1986

Warpaint - The Fool (Andrew Weatherall Remixes)

Link Wray - Sings And Plays Guitar

Steve Wynn - Dekād--Rare & Unreleased Recordings 1995-2005

Warren Zevon - Preludes

Al Green - Give Me More Love

Apollo Brown, Planet Asia, Gensu Dean, Guilty Simpson - Stitched Up & Shaken

Canned Heat - Canned Heat Blues Band (Trans Gold Vinyl/Limited Anniversary Edition)

Cautious Clay - Prototype 3000

Engine Kid - Everything Left Inside

Frankie and The Witch Fingers - Brain Telephone

Jeff Russo - The Umbrella Academy, Season 2 (Music From The Netflix Original Series)

Jonathan Winters - Unearthed

King's X - Tape Head

King's X - Please Come Here… Mr. Bulbous

The Lemonheads - Hate Your Friends

Lupe Fiasco - HOUSE EP

Mega Ran - Mega Ran 9

Negative Approach - Tied Down Demo

Neon Christ - 1984

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - TBA

Pepper - In With The Old

Peter Holsapple - Our Back Pages

Richard Hell And the Voidoids - Destiny Street Demos

Robert Palmer - Sneaking Sally Through The Alley (180 Gram Emerald Green Audiophile Vinyl/Limited Edition)

Slightly Stoopid - Live At Roberto's TRI Studios

Stryper - God Damn Evil

The Bruisers - The Bruisers Singles Collection 1989-1997

The Fixx - Reach The Beach

The Glitch Mob - Drink the Sea / Drink the Sea (Ambient Version)

Tom Tom Club - The Good The Bad And The Funky

Tommy Bolin - Energy II

Triumph - Allied Forces 40th Anniversary

Various Artists - Just Leg It!!!

Small Faces - Complete Greatest Hits!

Tom Petty - Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture She's the One)

Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin Companion

Linkin Park - Meteora

Deftones - “Digital Bath (Telefon Tel Aviv Version)” / “Feiticeira (Arca Remix)”

Majid Jordan - Majid Jordan

DVSN - Sept 5th

Conor Oberst - Ruminations (Expanded Edition)

twenty one pilots - Location Sessions

The Band Camino -

Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell

Black Sabbath - Mob Rules

Donny Hathaway - Donny Hathaway Live

Grateful Dead - Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1 (1963-1967): Highlights

Lupe Fiasco - Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor Series

Steely Dan - Two Against Nature

Steely Dan - Everything Must Go

The Cure - Faith

The Doors - Morrison Hotel Sessions

The Notorious BIG - Biggie Duets: The Final Chapter

The Replacements - The Pleasure’s All Yours: Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates

War - The Vinyl: 1971-1975

The Flamin' Groovies - Bucket of Brains

Air - People In the City

Various Artists - Psyché France Vol.7

The Rolling Stones - Hot Rocks (50th Anniversary Edition)

Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard - Undivided / I Called Mama (Live Acoustic)

Beck - Hyperspace (2020)

Celia Cruz/Willie Colon - Celia y Willie

Dave Grusin - The Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)

Don Davis - The Matrix--The Complete Edition

Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell - Shrek (Original Motion Picture Score)

I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME - RAZZMATAZZ (B-Sides)

John Carpenter & Dave Davies - Village Of The Damned (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

John Martyn - The Church With One Bell

Jonathan Richman - Having A Party With Jonathan Richman

Kenny Dorham - Quiet Kenny

Lamb of God - As The Palaces Burn

Nubya Garcia - SOURCE ≡ OUR DANCE

Sarah Jarosz - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For/my future

The Zombies - Oddities & Extras

Various Artists - Chicago/The Blues/Today!

Various Artists - Dedicated To You: Lowrider Love

Various Artists - Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2

The Struts - Strange Days

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Bill Evans - Behind The Dikes - The 1969 Netherlands Recordings

M.T.B. (Mehldau/Turner/Bernstein) - Consenting Adults

Sly & Robbie, Roots Radics - The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

Barney Wilen - La Note Bleue

Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller - In Harmony

Various Artists - Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter

The Brummies - Live from Grimeys

Robert Plant - Live at Knebworth 1990

Genesis - Live at Knebworth 1990

Ariana Grande - k bye for now (swt live)

The Chemical Brothers -

Ben Howard - Variations Vol. 1

Anti-Flag - 20/20 Division

Electric Wizard - Time To Die

Ihsahn - After

Orange Goblin - Eulogy For The Damned

Sigh - Heir To Despair

Styx - The Same Stardust EP

Beastie Boys - Aglio E Olio

Jeezy - Thug Motivation: The Collection

Cat Stevens/Yusuf - Songs From Harold & Maude

Stillwater - Stillwater Demos EP

Sublime - Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.

t.A.T.u. - 200 km/h In the Wrong Lane

The Police - Live! Vol. 1: Boston 1979

The Police - Live! Vol. 2: Atlanta 1983

The Who - Face Dances -- 40th

Amy Winehouse - Remixes

Def Leppard - Live In Oxford

Elton John - Regimental Sgt. Zippo

Tears for Fears - Live At Massey Hall

Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart

Thelonious Monk - Palo Alto: The Custodian's Mix

Ella Fitzgerald - Original Grooves: Ella in Berlin

The Sword - Age of Winters -- 15th Anniversary Edition

OneohTrix Point Never - The Fall Into Time

OneohTrix Point Never - Zones Without People

OneohTrix Point Never - Betrayed In The Octagon

OneohTrix Point Never - Russian Mind

OneohTrix Point Never - Drawn and Quartered

Various Artists - Willie Nelson American Outlaw (Live At Bridgestone Arena / 2019)

U2 - Fire (40th Anniversary Edition)

Urban Renewal Project - Posse Comitatvs #1: Border’s Edge

Me'Shell NdegéOcello - Peace Beyond Passion Dlx Ed.

Vast - Music For People

Love Spit Love - Trysome Eatone

Gruntruck - Push

Lee Perry - Roast Fish, Collie Weed, Corn Bread

Opeth - Morningrise

JUNE 12 RSD DROPS EXCLUSIVE & "RSD FIRST" TITLES

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Beat on the Brat

Various Artists - Songs For You, Vol. 2

The Backsliders - Raleighwood

Chris Stamey & The Fellow Travelers - Music From The Song Book - A Brand New Shade Of Blue

St Paul & The Broken Bones - Half The City Live

Vitamin String Quartet - Vitamin String Quartet Performs My Chemical Romance

Squirrel Nut Zippers - Lost Songs Of Doc Spouchon

April March - In Cinerama

Bob Dylan - Jokerman / I And I Remixes

The Clash - If Music Could Talk

Future - EVOL (5th Anniversary)

Jamiroquai - Everybody's Going To The Moon

Miles Davis - CHAMPIONS – Rare Miles from the Complete Jack Johnson Sessions

Pearl Jam - Alive

R. Stevie Moore - On Earth

Canned Heat - Living The Blues

Hall & Oates - Voices

Jorma Kaukonen & John Hurlbut - The River Flows Vol. 2

Donna Summer - Bad Girls

Tesla - Mechanical Resonance

Boosie Badazz/MO3 - Badazz MO3

Dinner Party - Dinner Party: Dessert

EARTHGANG - Strays With Rabies

Willie Jones - Right Now

Bush - Sea of Memories (10th Anniversary)

Judas Priest - Best Of

Fleet Foxes - “Can I Believe You” / “Wading in Waist-High Water”

From First To Last - Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count

Beat Farmers - Glad 'N' Greasy

Gun Club - The Birth The Death The Ghost

Mr. Big - Lean Into It

Skeletal Family - Singles Plus (1983-85)

Fun Lovin' Criminals - Scooby Snacks (25th Anniversary Edition)

Sinead O'Connor - Live in Rotterdam 1990

The Waterboys - How Long Will I Love You (2021 Remix)

Fred Armisen - Parade Meeting

Del Casher - Italian Stallion OST

Tav Falco - Club Zodiac Lockdown

Jonny O'Donnell featuring Van Dyke Parks - "Cats" b/w "Funny Face"

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto 2.0

Various Artists - Brown Acid Ten Heavy Hits Vol. 1

KMD - Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition

Various Artists - Mochilla Presents Timeless: Suite For Ma Dukes

Czarface - Czar Noir

The Lillingtons - The Backchannel Broadcast: 20th Anniversary Edition

Just Ice - Back To The Old School: 35th Anniversary Edition

The Heartbreakers - L.A.M.F. - the found '77 masters

Roy Brooks - Understanding

Jon Anderson - Olias Of Sunhillow - 45th Anniversary Edition

Karen O & Willie Nelson - Under Pressure

K.Flay - Don't Judge A Song By Its Cover

The Dirty Knobs - Humdinger/Feelin High

Lindsey Stirling - Lose You Now

Dio - God Hates Heavy Metal

John Fogerty - Blue Ridge Rangers EP

Sammy Hagar & The Circle - Heavy Metal (Live)

Matt Bellamy - Cryosleep

Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush - Real Live! Vol. 2

Alcatrazz - Born Innocent

Soen - The Undiscovered Lotus

Bad Omens - Live + Unplugged

Green Jelly - 333

Pink Freud - Piano Forte Brutto Netto (Deluxe)

Various Artists - Behind The Dykes 2: More Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1966-1971

Various Artists - Kiss My Ass Goodbye (John Prine tribute)

Various Artists - Songs from The Astral Plane, Vol. 1: A Tribute to Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers

Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet - Polka Live

Smoke DZA - Rugby Thompson

Styles P - Float

Paul Ortiz Y La Orquesta Son - Los Que Son

All Them Witches - Live On The Internet

Born Ruffians - Squeeze

Harold Budd - I Know This Much Is True (Music from the HBO series)

Dos - Justamente Tres

Love - Everybody's Gotta Live

Johnny Paycheck - Uncovered: The First Recordings

Various Artists - Funk 70

Various Artists - Studio One Ska Fire!

Various Artists - Studio One Soul

Joe Sumner - Hope

Thai Elephant Orchestra - Thai Elephant Orchestra

Various Artists Ocean - Ocean's Eleven -- Music From The Motion Picture

Wax Poetic - Wax Poetic

Mayer Hawthorne - Impressions

Allman Brothers Band - The Final Note

Ani DiFranco - Ani DiFranco (30th Anniversary Edition

Ann Peebles - This Is Ann Peebles

Cro-Mags - The Age of Quarrel

Dave Davies - Bug

Fallujah - The Harvest Wombs

God Forbid - Determination

Joey Molland - Be True To Yourself

John Prine - Stay Independent: The Oh Boy Years Curated By Indie Record Stores

Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Live at Ronnie Scott's, London 1963

Richard Pryor - Richard Pryor

The Monkees - Missing Links Volume 1

The Monkees - Missing Links Volume 2

The Monkees - Missing Links Volume 3

The Sweet - Platinum Rare

Toby Redd - In The Light

King's X - Manic Moonlight

Bjork - BJORK X THE HAMRAHLÍÐ CHOIR

Christian McBride - Out Here

Various Artists - A Tribute to Curtis Mayfield

PVRIS - Use Me (Deluxe EP)

Mastodon - Fallen Torches

PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set

Randy Newman - Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums

Gorillaz - G Collection

jxdn - Angels & Demons/Driver's License

Aretha Franklin - Oh Me Oh My: Aretha Live in Philly 1972

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Déjà vu Alternates

John Prine - Live At The Other End, December 1975

Lou Reed - Set The Twilight Reeling

Ramones - triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980

The Cure - Wild Mood Swings

Dire Straits - Encores

Sisters of Mercy - BBC Sessions

Candi Staton - Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness (The Lost Fame Sessions Masters)

Hawkwind - Greasty Truckers Party

Dr. John, The Night Tripper - The Sun, Moon & Herbs Deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition

Fear - The Record

Various Artists - You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967 (U.K. Collection)

Various Artists - You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes 1958-1964 (U.K. Collection)

Denzel Curry & Robert Glasper - Live From Leimert Park

Evanescence - The Open Door

James Horner - Aliens - Original Soundtrack (35th Anniversary Edition)

John Carpenter - Ghosts of Mars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Michael Kamen - The Iron Giant

St Vincent - Piggy/Sad But True

Vince Guaraldi Trio - Baseball Theme

Queen + Adam Lambert, Freddie Mercury - Live Around the World / Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow

Various Artists - Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Various Artists - The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Various Artists - Get It!

The Infamous Stringdusters - Undercover

Amigo The Devil - Cover, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides

Swollen Members - Ten Years of Turmoil Greatest Hits

Saigon - Greatest Story Never Told

(Hed) P.E. - Best of Suburban Noize Years

Ruthann Friedman - Hurried Life: Lost Recordings, 1965-1971

Charles Lloyd - Manhattan Stories

Keane - Dirt EP

Rory Gallagher - Cleveland Calling Pt. 2

Bobbie Gentry - The Windows of the World

Charlie Parker - Bird in LA

Kip Moore - Live From Grimey's Nashville

Ennio Morricone - The Blue-Eyed Bandit (Il bandito dagli occhi azzurri) (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Jerry Garcia Band - Jerry Garcia Band (30th Anniversary)

Hot Tuna - America's Choice

Shaun Cassidy - Wasp

Tad - Inhaler

Wailing Souls - Wailing

Bastille - Vs. (Other People's Heartache, Pt. III)

Shintaro Sakamoto - The Feeling Of Love