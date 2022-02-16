Record Store Day announces 2022 exclusive releases
Record Store Day 2022 happens April 23, and they've just announced this year's list of exclusive releases. They've also announced a second drop day on June 18 as a "safety net" date for records that may encounter supply chain issues.
“Customs issues, last minute quality control alerts, a lack of truck drivers… things come up all year long that can’t be planned for,” says RSD co-founder Carrie Colliton. “We’re doing what planning we can for those things on the List that can’t make Record Store Day, to give them an RSD Drops date and to let customers know when to head to the record store for that special thing they’re looking for.”
Some of this year's exclusives that caught our eye:
- Ramones - The Sire Albums (1981-1989) 7-LP box set
- The Replacements - Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)
- Handsome Boy Modeling School - So… How's Your Girl?
- The Rain Parade - Explosions in the Glass Palace
- David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure EP & Toy EP
- Scott Walker - Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970
- Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna
- St. Vincent - The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)
- Lou Reed - I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos
- Angelo Badalamenti - Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
- Blur - Bustin' + Dronin'
- James Blake - COVERS
- Dillinger Escape Plan - Dissociation
- Future - DS2
- Gojira - Live at Brixton Academy
- Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed
- The Rolling Stones - More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]
- Gerard Way - Hesitant Alien
- Czarface - Czarmageddon
- Kirk Hammett - Portals
- Kittie - Spit
- Nicki Minaj - Beam Me Up Scotty
- The Muffs - New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos
- The Offspring - Greatest Hits
- Opeth - My Arms, Your Hearse
- Various Artists - Go Ahead Punk...Make My Day
- Jessie Ware - Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)
- Pearl Jam - Live on Two Legs
- Prince - The Gold Experience
- The Sound - Counting The Days
- Kid Creole and The Coconuts - Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places
- Wipers - Over The Edge - Anniversary Edition
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Live Seeds
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary]
- Superchunk - Incidental Music: 1991 - 1995
- The Damned - Strawberries
- Everything But The Girl - Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition)
- Gong - Gong In the 70s
- Motorhead - Lost Tapes Vol 2
- Breakin': Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Billy Bragg - Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)
Check out the full list of Record Store Day exclusives below and head to RSD's website for more details.
If you missed it, Taylor Swift is the 2022 Record Store Day Ambassador.
RECORD STORE DAY 2022 EXCLUSIVE RELEASES
April 23
Alice In Chains - We Die Young
America - Alternates & Rarities
Michel F April - Dead By Daylight V2 Original Soundtrack
Asia - XXX
Rick Astley - Whenever You Need Somebody
Bad Company - Live 1979
Angelo Badalamenti - Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Sara Bareilles - Little Voice
Tyler Bates and Various Artists - Music from the Motion Picture Watchmen
Marco Beltrami - Mimic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Charlie Benante - Moving Pitchers
Brian Bennett - Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk)
Black Pumas - Black Pumas [Collector's Edition 7" Box Set]
James Blake - COVERS
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers - In My Prime
The Bleeding Hearts - Riches to Rags
Blur - Bustin' + Dronin'
David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure EP
David Bowie - Toy EP (‘You’ve got it made with all the toys’)
Buena Vista Social Club - Ahora Me Da Pena
Bernard Butler - People Move On: The B-Sides, 1998 + 2021
Mariah Carey - #1's
Belinda Carlisle - The Heaven on Earth Tour
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Live Seeds
Chicago - Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971 (Live)
Larry Coryell - Fairyland
The Cure - Pornography
Cypress Hill - The 420 Remixes
Karen Dalton - Shuckin' Sugar
The Damned - Strawberries
Dave Davies - Kinked
Detective - Detective
Devo - Oh, No! It's Devo (40th Anniversary Edition)
Dillinger Escape Plan - Dissociation
Doctor Who - Dead Air
Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!
Fats Domino - Here Comes… Fats Domino
The Doors - L.A. Woman
Steve Earle - Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider's Lament
Sheena Easton - The Definitive 12" Singles 1983-1987
Echo & The Bunnymen - B-Sides and Live (2001 - 2005)
Electronic - Remix Mini Album
Erasure - Ne:EP
Bill Evans - Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert At The Teatro General San Martín, Buenos Aires
Bill Evans - Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert At The Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires
The Everly Brothers - Hey Doll Baby
Everything But The Girl - Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition)
Robert Lester Folsom - Music and Dreams
Foo Fighters - "Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)" b/w "Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)"
Edgar Froese - Epsilon In Malaysian Pale
Future - DS2
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Bird - Magic Secrets 2022
Billy F Gibbons - Hardware [Deluxe Edition]
Debbie Gibson - Lost in Your Eyes, The Duet with Joey McIntyre
Glass Animals - I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
Gojira - Live at Brixton Academy
Golden Smog - On Golden Smog
Gong - Gong In the 70s
Grateful Dead - Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Baseball Theme
The Gun Club - Live At The Hacienda '83
Ryan Hamilton - 1221
Betty Harris - The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul
The Jackson 5 - ABC
Jazz Sabbath - Vol. 2
Jesus Jones - Scratched - Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes
Joan Jett And The Blackhearts - Acoustics
Durand Jones and the Indications - Power To The People
A.R. Kane - Americana
Jorma Kaukonen - The Land of Heroes
Dermot Kennedy - Doves & Ravens
La Luz - The Instrumentals
Lil Wayne - Sorry 4 The Wait
Darlene Love - Darlene Love: The Many Sides of Love - The Complete Reprise Recordings Plus!
James Luckett - May OST
The Lumineers - Brightside: Bonus Tracks
Madonna - Who's That Girl (Super Club Mix)
Johnny Marr - Spirit, Power & Soul
Esther Marrow - Sister Woman
Charles Mingus - The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott's
Joni Mitchell - Blue Highlights
Motorhead - Lost Tapes Vol 2
Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed
mxmtoon - true colors (from Life is Strange)
Willie Nelson - Live At The Texas Opry House, 1974
Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna
Nico - Live At The Hacienda '83
Nico and The Faction - Camera Obscura
Bruno Nicolai - La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)
Art Pepper - Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section [Mono]
Pixies - Live at Coachella 2004
Iggy Pop - Live In Berlin
The Proclaimers - Sunshine on Leith (2 LP Expanded Edition)
The Rain Parade - Explosions in the Glass Palace
Ramones - The Sire Albums (1981-1989)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love
Lou Reed - I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson - The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)
The Replacements - Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)
Rex Orange County - Apricot Princess - 5th Anniversary Edition
Jeannie C. Riley - Harper Valley PTA
The Rolling Stones - More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]
Santana - Splendiferous Santana
Satan's Pilgrims - Live At Jackpot Records
Sepultura - Revolusongs
Shankar Family & Friends - I Am Missing You
Del Shannon - Rock On
The Shocking Blue - At Home (The Singles)
Simple Minds - 5 x 5 Live
Patti Smith - Curated By Record Store Day
The Sound - Counting The Days
St. Vincent - The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)
Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys - The Bluegrass Sound
Stiff Little Fingers - BBC Live in Concert
Joss Stone - LP1
Donna Summer - Donna Summer - 40th Anniversary Picture Disc
Sun's Signature - Sun's Signature
The Sweet - Platinum Rare VOL 2
Taylor Swift - the lakes
Tangerine Dream - Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975)
Tangerine Dream - Strange Behavior
Tegan and Sara - Still Jealous
Tennis System - Autophobia
Peter Tosh - Complete Captured Live
...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - Madonna
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - The Century Of Self
Brian Tyler - The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (Original Score)
Various Artists - Big Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists - The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1983
Various Artists - Greensleeves Ganja Anthems
Various Artists - Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk
Various Artists - Portraits of Her
Soul Jazz Records Presents - 100% DYNAMITE! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady & Funk in Jamaica
Soul Jazz Records Presents - PUNK 45: I'm A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die! Art, Trash & Neon – Punk 45s In The UK 1977-78
Soul Jazz Records Presents - STUDIO ONE CLASSICS
Various Artists - The Sam Phillips Years: Sun Records Curated by RSD, Volume 9
Various Artists - 50 Years of TV's Greatest Hits
The Walkmen - Lisbon
Gerard Way - Hesitant Alien
Weyes Blood - The Innocents
Barry White - No Limit On Love
John Williams - The Cowboys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [50th Anniversary]
Wipers - Over The Edge - Anniversary Edition
The Academic - Community Spirit EP
Pepper Adams with The Tommy Banks Trio - Live at Room At The Top
Allman Brothers Band - Cream Of The Crop 2003 -- Highlights
America - History 180 Translucent Blue Vinyl
America - History 180 White Vinyl
Albert Ayler - Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondation Maeght Recordings
Chet Baker - Live In Paris: The Radio France Recordings 1983-1984
Souren Baronian - The Middle Eastern Soul of Carlee Records
Bell Biv Devoe - Poison
Jay Bennett - "Kicking at the Perfumed Air" & "Whatever Happened I Apologize" with the film "Where are you, Jay Bennett?"
Black Label Society - Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live
Blondie - Sunday Girl EP
Bomba Estero - Live in Dublin
The Brand New Heavies - Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1 [30th Anniversary]
Dave Brubeck Trio - Live From Vienna 1967
The Paul Butterfield Blues Band - The Original Lost Elektra Sessions (Expanded)
C-Bo - Orca (Deluxe Edition)
Maria Callas - Maria Callas: Pure
The Catatonics - Hunted Down
The Ceyleib People - Tanyet
Ray Charles - Genius Loves Company
Chief Keef - Sorry 4 The Weight (Deluxe Edition)
Childish Gambino - Kauai
Jimmy Cliff - Follow My Mind
Collective Soul - Disciplined Breakdown
Commander Venus - The Uneventful Vacation [25th Anniversary]
Coolio - It Takes A Thief
Alice Cooper - Brutal Planet
John Craigie - Abbey Road Lonely
The Cranberries - Remembering Dolores
Czarface - Czarmageddon
Def Leppard - High 'n' Dry
Sandy Denny - Gold Dust Live At The Royalty
Udo Dirkschneider - My Way
Edison International - It Happened At The Hop: Edison International Doo Woppers & Sock Hoppers
Edison International - It Happened At The Hop: Edison International Doo Woppers & Sock Hoppers
Everlast - Whitey Ford
The Five Americans - Western Union
Flash & The Dynamics - The New York Sound
Frankie and The Witch Fingers - Frankie and The Witch Fingers
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Altered Reels
John Fred & His Playboy Band - Judy In Disguise
Rory Gallagher - Live In San Diego '74
Jerry Garcia Band - Ragged But Right
Kenny Garrett - Sketches of MD: Live at the Iridium
Dana Gillespie - Foolish Seasons
girlhouse - The girlhouse Eps
Gorgon City - Olympia Remixes
Parry Gripp - For Kids About To Rock
The Grouch - Show You The World
L.A.Guns - Walking The Dead
Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited - Dream Queen
Kirk Hammett - Portals
Handsome Boy Modeling School - So… How's Your Girl?
Heartbreakers - The L.A.M.F. demo sessions
Richie Hell - Gumbo Limbo Remixes
Linda Hoover - I Need To Shine
Hasaan Ibn Ali - Retrospect In Retirement Of Delay: The Solo Recordings
Jacka - Tear Gas
Jetstar Records - The Soul Sides
Jetstar Records - The Rock Sides
Elton John - The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (EP)
Jim Jones - Hustler's P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)
Judas Priest - Hero Hero
Otto Kentrol - No Mistakes
Kid Creole and The Coconuts - Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places
KITTIE - Spit
The Knack - Live At The House of Blues
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Live in Loveland!
The Lord - Forest Nocturne
Nick Lowe - Wireless World
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay (EP)
Maxim Mental - Fucking EP
Christian McBride - Conversations With Christian
Van McCoy - The Hustle
Melanie C - Northern Star
Nicki Minaj - Beam Me Up Scotty
Mother Mother - O My Heart
The Muffs - New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos
Night Ranger - Wasted Time
Laura Nyro - Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan
The Offspring - Greatest Hits
Opeth - My Arms, Your Hearse
Peppa Pig - Peppa's Adventures: The Album
Prodigy - Return of the Mac
Chuck Prophet - The Age of Miracles
Corinne Bailey Rae - The Sea
Reigning Sound - Memphis In June
Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary]
Rizzle Kicks - Stereo Typical
Max Roach - We Insist
Rockabye Baby! - Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On
Gavid Rossdale - Wanderlust
The Rubinoos - The Rubinoos
Sam Smith - Nirvana
Speed, Glue & Shinki - Eve (2017 Remaster)
Ringo Starr - Ringo The 4th Translucent Orange Vinyl
Ringo Starr - Ringo The 4th Translucent Blue Vinyl
Superchunk - Incidental Music: 1991 - 1995
Geoff Tate - Kings & Thieves
Tiny Tim & Brave Combo - Girl
Pete Townshend - Face The Face
U2 - A Celebration (40th Anniversary)
Ultravox! - Live At The Rainbow 1977 (45th Anniversary)
Various Artists - Adult Swim & RVNG INTL.: Correspondence
Various Artists - Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.3
Various Artists - Breakin': Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Various Artists - Latin Legends Live (Tierra, El Chicano, Malo)
Various Artists - Go Ahead Punk...Make My Day
Various Artists - Soul Power '68
Various Artists - The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ben Vaughn - The World Of Ben Vaughn
Alan Vega - Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway
Vitamin String Quartet - VSQ Performs Coldplay's Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends
Scott Walker - Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970
Jessie Ware - Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)
The Who - It's Hard (40th Anniversary)
The Whole Darn Family - Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain't Nothing But Something to Do
Wye Oak - If Children
Blue Stingrays - Grits & Eggs
Camera Obscura - Making Money
Cold War Kids - Zowie Selects
Erika de Casier - The Sensational Remixes
Mikey Dread/Edi Fitzroy - The Gun / Jah Jah Style
Field Music - Plumb
The Go! Team - Proof of Youth
Home Boy and the C.O.L. - Home Boy And The C.O.L.
L'Imperatrice - Vanilla Fraise
Calvin Keys - Full Court Press
Pete Krebs & The Gossamer Wings - I Know It By Heart
La Femme - Paradigmes : Suppléments
Mockasin, Connan & Ade - It's Just Wind
Night Ranger - Somewhere in California
Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells II
The Rationals - The Rationals
Ron Sexsmith - Long Player Late Bloomer
The Sheila Divine - Where Have My Countrymen Gone
Slang - RSD 2022 7"
Sleep Token - Sundowning
Surfbort - Keep On Truckin'
Tesseract - Polaris
Twiztid - I Tried 2 Warn U
Various Artists - Atenção!: Novos Sons do Brasil
Various Artists - Panama's Soul Gems
Suzanne Vega - Close-Up Extras
Warrior Soul - Odds & Ends
Mike Watt + Larry Mullins - Fun House
Weyes Blood - A Certain Kind b/w Everybody's Talkin'
John Williams - Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series
June 18
Billy Bragg - Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)
Daughtry - Dearly Beloved
Dio - Double Dose of Donington
G.B.H. - City Baby Attacked By Rats
Steve Hackett - The Tokyo Tapes
The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset EP
Madness - Baggy Trousers
My Morning Jacket - Live From RCA Studio A (Jim James Acoustic)
The Residents - Warning: Uninc - Live And Experimental Recordings 1971-1972
Slash - Live At Studio 60
Viktor Vaughn - Vaudeville Villain
Virgin Prunes - Pagan Lovesong (40th Anniversary Edition)
The Album Leaf - Past and Future Tense
Be Bop Deluxe - Live In The Air Age
Paquito d´Rivera & Arturo Sandoval - Reunion
Miles Davis - What It Is: Montreal 7/783
Richie Furay - In The Country
Peter Gabriel - Live Blood
Morcheeba - Blackest Blue - The Remixes
Pearl Jam - Live on Two Legs
Prince - The Gold Experience
Tangerine Dream - Alpha Centauri
Various Artists - Love Is All I Bring
Various Artists - Song Confessional Vol 1
Young-Holt Unlimited - Young-Holt Unlimited Plays Superfly
Night Beats - Live at Valentine
Keith Richards - Talk is Cheap / Live At The Hollywood Palladium
Super Furry Animals - (Brawd Bach) - Rings Around the World
Supergrass - Moving
World Party - Seaview Records Presents: World Party - Curated By RSD