Record Store Day announces 2022 exclusive releases

Record Store Day 2022 happens April 23, and they've just announced this year's list of exclusive releases. They've also announced a second drop day on June 18 as a "safety net" date for records that may encounter supply chain issues.

“Customs issues, last minute quality control alerts, a lack of truck drivers… things come up all year long that can’t be planned for,” says RSD co-founder Carrie Colliton. “We’re doing what planning we can for those things on the List that can’t make Record Store Day, to give them an RSD Drops date and to let customers know when to head to the record store for that special thing they’re looking for.”

Some of this year's exclusives that caught our eye:

Ramones - The Sire Albums (1981-1989) 7-LP box set

- The Sire Albums (1981-1989) 7-LP box set The Replacements - Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)

- Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live) Handsome Boy Modeling School - So… How's Your Girl?

- So… How's Your Girl? The Rain Parade - Explosions in the Glass Palace

- Explosions in the Glass Palace David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure EP & Toy EP

- Brilliant Adventure EP & Toy EP Scott Walker - Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970

- Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970 Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna

- Bella Donna St. Vincent - The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)

- The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack) Lou Reed - I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos

- I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos Angelo Badalamenti - Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]

- Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] Blur - Bustin' + Dronin'

- Bustin' + Dronin' James Blake - COVERS

- COVERS Dillinger Escape Plan - Dissociation

- Dissociation Future - DS2

- DS2 Gojira - Live at Brixton Academy

- Live at Brixton Academy Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed

- star-crossed The Rolling Stones - More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]

- More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary] Gerard Way - Hesitant Alien

- Hesitant Alien Czarface - Czarmageddon

- Czarmageddon Kirk Hammett - Portals

- Portals Kittie - Spit

- Spit Nicki Minaj - Beam Me Up Scotty

- Beam Me Up Scotty The Muffs - New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos

- New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos The Offspring - Greatest Hits

- Greatest Hits Opeth - My Arms, Your Hearse

- My Arms, Your Hearse Various Artists - Go Ahead Punk...Make My Day

- Go Ahead Punk...Make My Day Jessie Ware - Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)

- Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary) Pearl Jam - Live on Two Legs

- Live on Two Legs Prince - The Gold Experience

- The Gold Experience The Sound - Counting The Days

- Counting The Days Kid Creole and The Coconuts - Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places

- Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places Wipers - Over The Edge - Anniversary Edition

- Over The Edge - Anniversary Edition Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Live Seeds

- Live Seeds Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary]

- Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary] Superchunk - Incidental Music: 1991 - 1995

- Incidental Music: 1991 - 1995 The Damned - Strawberries

- Strawberries Everything But The Girl - Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition)

- Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition) Gong - Gong In the 70s

- Gong In the 70s Motorhead - Lost Tapes Vol 2

- Lost Tapes Vol 2 Breakin': Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Billy Bragg - Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)

Check out the full list of Record Store Day exclusives below and head to RSD's website for more details.

If you missed it, Taylor Swift is the 2022 Record Store Day Ambassador.

RECORD STORE DAY 2022 EXCLUSIVE RELEASES

April 23

Alice In Chains - We Die Young

America - Alternates & Rarities

Michel F April - Dead By Daylight V2 Original Soundtrack

Asia - XXX

Rick Astley - Whenever You Need Somebody

Bad Company - Live 1979

Angelo Badalamenti - Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]

Sara Bareilles - Little Voice

Tyler Bates and Various Artists - Music from the Motion Picture Watchmen

Marco Beltrami - Mimic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Charlie Benante - Moving Pitchers

Brian Bennett - Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk)

Black Pumas - Black Pumas [Collector's Edition 7" Box Set]

James Blake - COVERS

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers - In My Prime

The Bleeding Hearts - Riches to Rags

Blur - Bustin' + Dronin'

David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure EP

David Bowie - Toy EP (‘You’ve got it made with all the toys’)

Buena Vista Social Club - Ahora Me Da Pena

Bernard Butler - People Move On: The B-Sides, 1998 + 2021

Mariah Carey - #1's

Belinda Carlisle - The Heaven on Earth Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Live Seeds

Chicago - Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971 (Live)

Larry Coryell - Fairyland

The Cure - Pornography

Cypress Hill - The 420 Remixes

Karen Dalton - Shuckin' Sugar

The Damned - Strawberries

Dave Davies - Kinked

Detective - Detective

Devo - Oh, No! It's Devo (40th Anniversary Edition)

Dillinger Escape Plan - Dissociation

Doctor Who - Dead Air

Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!

Fats Domino - Here Comes… Fats Domino

The Doors - L.A. Woman

Steve Earle - Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider's Lament

Sheena Easton - The Definitive 12" Singles 1983-1987

Echo & The Bunnymen - B-Sides and Live (2001 - 2005)

Electronic - Remix Mini Album

Erasure - Ne:EP

Bill Evans - Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert At The Teatro General San Martín, Buenos Aires

Bill Evans - Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert At The Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires

The Everly Brothers - Hey Doll Baby

Everything But The Girl - Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition)

Robert Lester Folsom - Music and Dreams

Foo Fighters - "Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)" b/w "Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)"

Edgar Froese - Epsilon In Malaysian Pale

Future - DS2

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Bird - Magic Secrets 2022

Billy F Gibbons - Hardware [Deluxe Edition]

Debbie Gibson - Lost in Your Eyes, The Duet with Joey McIntyre

Glass Animals - I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Gojira - Live at Brixton Academy

Golden Smog - On Golden Smog

Gong - Gong In the 70s

Grateful Dead - Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)

Vince Guaraldi Trio - Baseball Theme

The Gun Club - Live At The Hacienda '83

Ryan Hamilton - 1221

Betty Harris - The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul

The Jackson 5 - ABC

Jazz Sabbath - Vol. 2

Jesus Jones - Scratched - Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts - Acoustics

Durand Jones and the Indications - Power To The People

A.R. Kane - Americana

Jorma Kaukonen - The Land of Heroes

Dermot Kennedy - Doves & Ravens

La Luz - The Instrumentals

Lil Wayne - Sorry 4 The Wait

Darlene Love - Darlene Love: The Many Sides of Love - The Complete Reprise Recordings Plus!

James Luckett - May OST

The Lumineers - Brightside: Bonus Tracks

Madonna - Who's That Girl (Super Club Mix)

Johnny Marr - Spirit, Power & Soul

Esther Marrow - Sister Woman

Charles Mingus - The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott's

Joni Mitchell - Blue Highlights

Motorhead - Lost Tapes Vol 2

Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed

mxmtoon - true colors (from Life is Strange)

Willie Nelson - Live At The Texas Opry House, 1974

Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna

Nico - Live At The Hacienda '83

Nico and The Faction - Camera Obscura

Bruno Nicolai - La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)

Art Pepper - Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section [Mono]

Pixies - Live at Coachella 2004

Iggy Pop - Live In Berlin

The Proclaimers - Sunshine on Leith (2 LP Expanded Edition)

The Rain Parade - Explosions in the Glass Palace

Ramones - The Sire Albums (1981-1989)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

Lou Reed - I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson - The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)

The Replacements - Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)

Rex Orange County - Apricot Princess - 5th Anniversary Edition

Jeannie C. Riley - Harper Valley PTA

The Rolling Stones - More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]

Santana - Splendiferous Santana

Satan's Pilgrims - Live At Jackpot Records

Sepultura - Revolusongs

Shankar Family & Friends - I Am Missing You

Del Shannon - Rock On

The Shocking Blue - At Home (The Singles)

Simple Minds - 5 x 5 Live

Patti Smith - Curated By Record Store Day

The Sound - Counting The Days

St. Vincent - The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)

Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys - The Bluegrass Sound

Stiff Little Fingers - BBC Live in Concert

Joss Stone - LP1

Donna Summer - Donna Summer - 40th Anniversary Picture Disc

Sun's Signature - Sun's Signature

The Sweet - Platinum Rare VOL 2

Taylor Swift - the lakes

Tangerine Dream - Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975)

Tangerine Dream - Strange Behavior

Tegan and Sara - Still Jealous

Tennis System - Autophobia

Peter Tosh - Complete Captured Live

...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - Madonna

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - The Century Of Self

Brian Tyler - The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (Original Score)

Various Artists - Big Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Various Artists - The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1983

Various Artists - Greensleeves Ganja Anthems

Various Artists - Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk

Various Artists - Portraits of Her

Soul Jazz Records Presents - 100% DYNAMITE! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady & Funk in Jamaica

Soul Jazz Records Presents - PUNK 45: I'm A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die! Art, Trash & Neon – Punk 45s In The UK 1977-78

Soul Jazz Records Presents - STUDIO ONE CLASSICS

Various Artists - The Sam Phillips Years: Sun Records Curated by RSD, Volume 9

Various Artists - 50 Years of TV's Greatest Hits

The Walkmen - Lisbon

Gerard Way - Hesitant Alien

Weyes Blood - The Innocents

Barry White - No Limit On Love

John Williams - The Cowboys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [50th Anniversary]

Wipers - Over The Edge - Anniversary Edition

The Academic - Community Spirit EP

Pepper Adams with The Tommy Banks Trio - Live at Room At The Top

Allman Brothers Band - Cream Of The Crop 2003 -- Highlights

America - History 180 Translucent Blue Vinyl

America - History 180 White Vinyl

Albert Ayler - Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondation Maeght Recordings

Chet Baker - Live In Paris: The Radio France Recordings 1983-1984

Souren Baronian - The Middle Eastern Soul of Carlee Records

Bell Biv Devoe - Poison

Jay Bennett - "Kicking at the Perfumed Air" & "Whatever Happened I Apologize" with the film "Where are you, Jay Bennett?"

Black Label Society - Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live

Blondie - Sunday Girl EP

Bomba Estero - Live in Dublin

The Brand New Heavies - Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1 [30th Anniversary]

Dave Brubeck Trio - Live From Vienna 1967

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band - The Original Lost Elektra Sessions (Expanded)

C-Bo - Orca (Deluxe Edition)

Maria Callas - Maria Callas: Pure

The Catatonics - Hunted Down

The Ceyleib People - Tanyet

Ray Charles - Genius Loves Company

Chief Keef - Sorry 4 The Weight (Deluxe Edition)

Childish Gambino - Kauai

Jimmy Cliff - Follow My Mind

Collective Soul - Disciplined Breakdown

Commander Venus - The Uneventful Vacation [25th Anniversary]

Coolio - It Takes A Thief

Alice Cooper - Brutal Planet

John Craigie - Abbey Road Lonely

The Cranberries - Remembering Dolores

Czarface - Czarmageddon

Def Leppard - High 'n' Dry

Sandy Denny - Gold Dust Live At The Royalty

Udo Dirkschneider - My Way

Edison International - It Happened At The Hop: Edison International Doo Woppers & Sock Hoppers

Roky Erickson & The Explosives - Halloween II: Live 2007

Everlast - Whitey Ford

The Five Americans - Western Union

Flash & The Dynamics - The New York Sound

Frankie and The Witch Fingers - Frankie and The Witch Fingers

Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Altered Reels

John Fred & His Playboy Band - Judy In Disguise

Rory Gallagher - Live In San Diego '74

Jerry Garcia Band - Ragged But Right

Kenny Garrett - Sketches of MD: Live at the Iridium

Dana Gillespie - Foolish Seasons

girlhouse - The girlhouse Eps

Gorgon City - Olympia Remixes

Parry Gripp - For Kids About To Rock

The Grouch - Show You The World

L.A.Guns - Walking The Dead

Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited - Dream Queen

Kirk Hammett - Portals

Handsome Boy Modeling School - So… How's Your Girl?

Heartbreakers - The L.A.M.F. demo sessions

Richie Hell - Gumbo Limbo Remixes

Linda Hoover - I Need To Shine

Hasaan Ibn Ali - Retrospect In Retirement Of Delay: The Solo Recordings

Jacka - Tear Gas

Jetstar Records - The Soul Sides

Jetstar Records - The Rock Sides

Elton John - The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (EP)

Jim Jones - Hustler's P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)

Judas Priest - Hero Hero

Otto Kentrol - No Mistakes

Kid Creole and The Coconuts - Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places

KITTIE - Spit

The Knack - Live At The House of Blues

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Live in Loveland!

The Lord - Forest Nocturne

Nick Lowe - Wireless World

Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay (EP)

Maxim Mental - Fucking EP

Christian McBride - Conversations With Christian

Van McCoy - The Hustle

Melanie C - Northern Star

Nicki Minaj - Beam Me Up Scotty

Mother Mother - O My Heart

The Muffs - New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos

Night Ranger - Wasted Time

Laura Nyro - Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan

The Offspring - Greatest Hits

Opeth - My Arms, Your Hearse

Peppa Pig - Peppa's Adventures: The Album

Prodigy - Return of the Mac

Chuck Prophet - The Age of Miracles

Corinne Bailey Rae - The Sea

Reigning Sound - Memphis In June

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary]

Rizzle Kicks - Stereo Typical

Max Roach - We Insist

Rockabye Baby! - Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On

Gavid Rossdale - Wanderlust

The Rubinoos - The Rubinoos

Sam Smith - Nirvana

Speed, Glue & Shinki - Eve (2017 Remaster)

Ringo Starr - Ringo The 4th Translucent Orange Vinyl

Ringo Starr - Ringo The 4th Translucent Blue Vinyl

Superchunk - Incidental Music: 1991 - 1995

Geoff Tate - Kings & Thieves

Tiny Tim & Brave Combo - Girl

Pete Townshend - Face The Face

U2 - A Celebration (40th Anniversary)

Ultravox! - Live At The Rainbow 1977 (45th Anniversary)

Various Artists - Adult Swim & RVNG INTL.: Correspondence

Various Artists - Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.3

Various Artists - Breakin': Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Various Artists - Latin Legends Live (Tierra, El Chicano, Malo)

Various Artists - Go Ahead Punk...Make My Day

Various Artists - Soul Power '68

Various Artists - The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Ben Vaughn - The World Of Ben Vaughn

Alan Vega - Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway

Vitamin String Quartet - VSQ Performs Coldplay's Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends

Scott Walker - Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970

Jessie Ware - Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)

The Who - It's Hard (40th Anniversary)

The Whole Darn Family - Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain't Nothing But Something to Do

Wye Oak - If Children

Blue Stingrays - Grits & Eggs

Camera Obscura - Making Money

Cold War Kids - Zowie Selects

Erika de Casier - The Sensational Remixes

Mikey Dread/Edi Fitzroy - The Gun / Jah Jah Style

Field Music - Plumb

The Go! Team - Proof of Youth

Home Boy and the C.O.L. - Home Boy And The C.O.L.

L'Imperatrice - Vanilla Fraise

Calvin Keys - Full Court Press

Pete Krebs & The Gossamer Wings - I Know It By Heart

La Femme - Paradigmes : Suppléments

Mockasin, Connan & Ade - It's Just Wind

Night Ranger - Somewhere in California

Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells II

The Rationals - The Rationals

Ron Sexsmith - Long Player Late Bloomer

The Sheila Divine - Where Have My Countrymen Gone

Slang - RSD 2022 7"

Sleep Token - Sundowning

Surfbort - Keep On Truckin'

Tesseract - Polaris

Twiztid - I Tried 2 Warn U

Various Artists - Atenção!: Novos Sons do Brasil

Various Artists - Panama's Soul Gems

Suzanne Vega - Close-Up Extras

Warrior Soul - Odds & Ends

Mike Watt + Larry Mullins - Fun House

Weyes Blood - A Certain Kind b/w Everybody's Talkin'

John Williams - Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series

June 18

Billy Bragg - Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)

Daughtry - Dearly Beloved

Dio - Double Dose of Donington

G.B.H. - City Baby Attacked By Rats

Steve Hackett - The Tokyo Tapes

The Kinks - Waterloo Sunset EP

Madness - Baggy Trousers

My Morning Jacket - Live From RCA Studio A (Jim James Acoustic)

The Residents - Warning: Uninc - Live And Experimental Recordings 1971-1972

Slash - Live At Studio 60

Viktor Vaughn - Vaudeville Villain

Virgin Prunes - Pagan Lovesong (40th Anniversary Edition)

The Album Leaf - Past and Future Tense

Be Bop Deluxe - Live In The Air Age

Paquito d´Rivera & Arturo Sandoval - Reunion

Miles Davis - What It Is: Montreal 7/783

Richie Furay - In The Country

Peter Gabriel - Live Blood

Morcheeba - Blackest Blue - The Remixes

Pearl Jam - Live on Two Legs

Prince - The Gold Experience

Tangerine Dream - Alpha Centauri

Various Artists - Love Is All I Bring

Various Artists - Song Confessional Vol 1

Young-Holt Unlimited - Young-Holt Unlimited Plays Superfly

Night Beats - Live at Valentine

Keith Richards - Talk is Cheap / Live At The Hollywood Palladium

Super Furry Animals - (Brawd Bach) - Rings Around the World

Supergrass - Moving

World Party - Seaview Records Presents: World Party - Curated By RSD