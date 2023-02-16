Record Store Day announces 2023 exclusive titles (full list)

Record Store Day 2023 happens April 22 at independent record stores and they've announced this year's exclusive releases. A few that caught our eye:

- Jonathan Goes Country Pearl Jam - Give Way: a legenday bootleg that was supposed to be released via Best Buy but never was

- The Fossora Remixes Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition (first-ever vinyl pressing)

- The Complete Score From "The Catherine Wheel" Ol' Dirty Bastard - Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version

- The Reptile House (40th Anniversary) Crispin Hellion Glover 's infamous album The Big Problem ≠ The Solution. The Solution = Let It Be

- The Apartment Life Demos Klark Kent - S/T: Police drummer Stewart Copelend's punk/new wave alter ego, pressed on green vinyl.

- Steve McQueen Acoustic Ramones - Pleasant Dreams (The New York Mixes)

- Show Todd Rundgren - A Wizard / A True Star 50th Anniversary Edition

- S/T and A Woofer in Tweeter's Clothing The Jazz Butcher - Dr Chomondley Repents: A Sides, B-Sides And Seasides

l - Bobby Digital In Stereo Tricky - Pre Millennium Tension

- Streetcore (20th Anniversary) Tom Tom Club - Tom Tom Club (Expanded Edition with bonus disc of rmixes, b-sides and more)

- Bird Dog Wilco - Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Check out the full RSD23 exclusives list here.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are this year's Record Store Day Ambassadors.