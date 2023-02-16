Record Store Day announces 2023 exclusive titles (full list)

Record Store Day 2023 happens April 22 at independent record stores and they've announced this year's exclusive releases. A few that caught our eye:

  • Jonathan Richman - Jonathan Goes Country
  • Pearl Jam - Give Way: a legenday bootleg that was supposed to be released via Best Buy but never was
  • Bjork - The Fossora Remixes
  • Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition (first-ever vinyl pressing)
  • David Byrne - The Complete Score From "The Catherine Wheel"
  • Ol' Dirty Bastard - Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version
  • The Sisters Of Mercy - The Reptile House (40th Anniversary)
  • Crispin Hellion Glover's infamous album The Big Problem ≠ The Solution. The Solution = Let It Be
  • Ivy - The Apartment Life Demos
  • Klark Kent - S/T: Police drummer Stewart Copelend's punk/new wave alter ego, pressed on green vinyl.
  • Prefab Sprout - Steve McQueen Acoustic
  • Ramones - Pleasant Dreams (The New York Mixes)
  • The Cure - Show
  • Todd Rundgren - A Wizard / A True Star 50th Anniversary Edition
  • Sparks - S/T and A Woofer in Tweeter's Clothing
  • The Jazz Butcher - Dr Chomondley Repents: A Sides, B-Sides And Seasides
  • RZA as Bobby Digital - Bobby Digital In Stereo
  • Tricky - Pre Millennium Tension
  • Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - Streetcore (20th Anniversary)
  • Tom Tom Club - Tom Tom Club (Expanded Edition with bonus disc of rmixes, b-sides and more)
  • The Verlaines - Bird Dog
  • Wilco - Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Check out the full RSD23 exclusives list here.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are this year's Record Store Day Ambassadors.

