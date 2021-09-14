Record Store Day announces RSD Black Friday 2021 exclusive titles

Record Store Day has just announced exclusive titles for Black Friday 2021, which happens November 26 (the day after Thanksgiving).

Some notable releases:

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Double LP)

(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Double LP) The Wrens - Secaucus

- Secaucus Various Artists - Beleza Tropical (classic compilation which was the first released on David Byrne's Luaka Bop label, first vinyl pressing since 1989, first as a double LP)

(classic compilation which was the first released on David Byrne's Luaka Bop label, first vinyl pressing since 1989, first as a double LP) Broken Social Scene - Feel Good Lost (20th anniversary edition)

- Feel Good Lost (20th anniversary edition) Angelo Badalamenti 's Blue Velvet soundtrack (Double LP)

's Blue Velvet soundtrack (Double LP) Leonard Cohen - Songs of Love and Hate (50th Anniversary edition)

- Songs of Love and Hate (50th Anniversary edition) Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club (cobalt vinyl with alternate cover art)

- Chemtrails Over the Country Club (cobalt vinyl with alternate cover art) A Place to Bury Strangers - Hologram - Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix Album)

- Hologram - Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix Album) Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - Georgia Blue charity covers album

- Georgia Blue charity covers album Motorhead - The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995)

- The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995) Oneohtrix Point Never - Renditions 1 10" featuring his new collabs with ROSALÍA and Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser

- Renditions 1 10" featuring his new collabs with ROSALÍA and Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser U Roy - Creation Rebel: Rare Sides By The Reggae Originator 1971-1975

- Creation Rebel: Rare Sides By The Reggae Originator 1971-1975 Billie Eilish - "No Time to Die" 7"

- "No Time to Die" 7" Thundercat - The Golden Age of Apocalypse (10th Anniversary Edition)

- The Golden Age of Apocalypse (10th Anniversary Edition) John Carpenter - John Carpenter's Ghosts Of Mars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- John Carpenter's Ghosts Of Mars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) The Jim Carroll Band - Catholic Boy (Deluxe)

- Catholic Boy (Deluxe) David Crosby & Graham Nash - Wind on the Water

- Wind on the Water Michael Kamen - The Iron Giant (Picture Disc)

- The Iron Giant (Picture Disc) Charlie Parker - Bird in L.A.

- Bird in L.A. RZA as Bobby Digital - Digital Bullet

- Digital Bullet Dusty Springfield - The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971

Check out the full list of Record Store Day Black Friday exclusives here.