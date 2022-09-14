Record Store Day announces RSD Black Friday 2022 exclusive titles

Record Store Day has announced the exclusive titles for RSD Black Friday 2022, which happens on November 25 (the day after Thanksgiving).

Some of the notable releases include:

Alex G - We're All Going To The World's Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- We're All Going To The World's Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) The Appleseed Cast - Sagarmatha (double LP)

- Sagarmatha (double LP) Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Cheek To Cheek: Live! (double LP)

- Cheek To Cheek: Live! (double LP) David Bowie - The Next Day Extra EP (12" vinyl)

- The Next Day Extra EP (12" vinyl) Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band - Clear Spot (50th anniversary edition double LP)

- Clear Spot (50th anniversary edition double LP) DEVO's Gerald V. Casale - The Invisible Man EP (12" vinyl)

- The Invisible Man EP (12" vinyl) Bing Crosby/David Bowie - Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy (12" vinyl)

- Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy (12" vinyl) The Cure - Wish (30th anniversary edition double vinyl picture disc)

- Wish (30th anniversary edition double vinyl picture disc) Duran Duran - Live at Hammersmith '82 (double LP)

- Live at Hammersmith '82 (double LP) Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (double LP)

- Happier Than Ever (double LP) Bryan Ferry - Taxi

- Taxi Fleetwood Mac - The Alternate Collection (vinyl box set)

- The Alternate Collection (vinyl box set) The Grateful Dead - Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/7/1972 (Live) (5xLP)

- Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/7/1972 (Live) (5xLP) Jimi Hendrix - Burning Desire (double LP)

- Burning Desire (double LP) Jefferson Airplane - Jefferson Airplane Live at The Monterey International Pop Festival

- Jefferson Airplane Live at The Monterey International Pop Festival Jesus Lizard - Shot

- Shot The Knife - Live At Terminal 5

- Live At Terminal 5 Madlib - Medicine Show No. 11: Low Budget High-Fi Music

- Medicine Show No. 11: Low Budget High-Fi Music My Morning Jacket - My Morning Jacket Does Xmas Fiasco Style (Cassette)

- My Morning Jacket Does Xmas Fiasco Style (Cassette) Willie Nelson - Live at Budokan (double LP)

- Live at Budokan (double LP) Nico - Live At The Library Theatre '83

- Live At The Library Theatre '83 Iggy Pop - Apres

- Apres Rival Schools - United By Fate Deluxe Edition (double LP)

- United By Fate Deluxe Edition (double LP) Snoop Dogg - Coolaid (double LP)

- Coolaid (double LP) Sparks - Live At The Record Plant '74

- Live At The Record Plant '74 The Weeknd - Dawn FM (double LP)

- Dawn FM (double LP) Brian Wilson - Brian Wilson Long Promised Road

See the full list of RSD Black Friday exclusives here.