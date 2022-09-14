Record Store Day announces RSD Black Friday 2022 exclusive titles
Record Store Day has announced the exclusive titles for RSD Black Friday 2022, which happens on November 25 (the day after Thanksgiving).
Some of the notable releases include:
- Alex G - We're All Going To The World's Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- The Appleseed Cast - Sagarmatha (double LP)
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Cheek To Cheek: Live! (double LP)
- David Bowie - The Next Day Extra EP (12" vinyl)
- Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band - Clear Spot (50th anniversary edition double LP)
- DEVO's Gerald V. Casale - The Invisible Man EP (12" vinyl)
- Bing Crosby/David Bowie - Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy (12" vinyl)
- The Cure - Wish (30th anniversary edition double vinyl picture disc)
- Duran Duran - Live at Hammersmith '82 (double LP)
- Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (double LP)
- Bryan Ferry - Taxi
- Fleetwood Mac - The Alternate Collection (vinyl box set)
- The Grateful Dead - Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/7/1972 (Live) (5xLP)
- Jimi Hendrix - Burning Desire (double LP)
- Jefferson Airplane - Jefferson Airplane Live at The Monterey International Pop Festival
- Jesus Lizard - Shot
- The Knife - Live At Terminal 5
- Madlib - Medicine Show No. 11: Low Budget High-Fi Music
- My Morning Jacket - My Morning Jacket Does Xmas Fiasco Style (Cassette)
- Willie Nelson - Live at Budokan (double LP)
- Nico - Live At The Library Theatre '83
- Iggy Pop - Apres
- Rival Schools - United By Fate Deluxe Edition (double LP)
- Snoop Dogg - Coolaid (double LP)
- Sparks - Live At The Record Plant '74
- The Weeknd - Dawn FM (double LP)
- Brian Wilson - Brian Wilson Long Promised Road
See the full list of RSD Black Friday exclusives here.