Record Thieves (Boldtype, Authority Zero) prep debut LP (stream “Sacrifice”)

Record Thieves is a new-ish punk band with some familiar faces: singer Mike Waterhouse of Boldtype, drummer Jim Wilcox of Authority Zero, and bassist Chad Gilbert and guitarist Fred Bear of Allout Helter (plus guitarist Allen White). Their debut album Wasting Time drops November 24 via Thousand Islands Records, and based on the recently released teaser of lead single "Sacrifice," they've been gaining frequent comparisons to '90s/early '00s-era punk bands like Face to Face and Millencolin. We're premiering that song in full now, and we agree fans of those bands are gonna wanna feast their ears on this.

"In dark and desperate times the need for change can drown out fear of uncertainty," Mike Waterhouse tells us. "Everyone is struggling in one sense or another, and no judgment nor apology should be made for doing what you must to survive."

Listen below. The song hits streaming services on Wednesday (10/7), and you can pre-save it now.