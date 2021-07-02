Red Fang limited pint glasses & updated tour dates

Portland's Red Fang recently released their first album in four years, Arrows (order the vinyl in our store), and they got to talk about it with Portlandia's own Fred Armisen for a cover story in the Summer 2021 issue of Revolver. To read it, you'll need to order the issue which you can get as part of a fancy bundle that includes the issue in a hand-numbered slipcase along with two different limited edition pint-sized beer glasses, each with artwork inspired by Arrows. Only 250 pairs of glasses were made. Order here before they're gone.

This issue of Revolver has five different covers. The others feature Anthrax (whose cover you can get packaged with a limited edition t-shirt featuring alternate Among The Living artwork from Charlie Benante), Tool (the exclusive bundle featuring Lateralus on a 2LP picture disc and a limited-edition, hand-numbered, 18" x 24" silkscreen print, along with their cover, is sold out), Jinjer (bundled with an exclusive, limited edition white pressing of their upcoming album Wallflower), and Beartooth (bundled with a double single 7" of "The Past Is Dead" and "Skin," pressed to exclusive purple vinyl).

Meanwhile, Red Fang are going on tour with Starcrawler in October, with Here Lies Man also joining them for the first run of dates, and Warish the second (which includes Brooklyn's Warsaw on November 14). Before the tour begins, they play Psycho Las Vegas and Louder Than Life, and they've also added a Levitation set. They announced a couple of 2022 shows, too, including France's massive Hellfest and Prague Rocks in the Czech Republic. See all dates below.

You can order Arrows on black vinyl in our store.

RED FANG: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sat, Aug 21 Psycho Las Vegas Festival 2020 Las Vegas, NV

Sun, Sep 26 Louder Than Life 2021 Louisville, KY

Fri, Oct 15 Sabertooth Micro Fest Tacoma, WA

Sat, Oct 16 Sabertooth Microfest PDX Portland, OR

Sun, Oct 17 Sessions Music Hall Eugene, OR

Sat, Oct 23 191 Toole Tucson, AZ

Mon, Oct 25 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Tue, Oct 26 The Secret Group Houston, TX

Wed, Oct 27 Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX

Fri, Oct 29 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

Sat, Oct 30 Saturn Birmingham, AL

Sun, Oct 31 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Tue, Nov 2 Black Cat Washington City, DC

Wed, Nov 3 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

Thu, Nov 4 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Fri, Nov 5 Toad's Place New Haven, CT

Sat, Nov 6 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Mon, Nov 8 Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA

Wed, Nov 10 El Club Detroit, MI

Thu, Nov 11 Metro Chicago, IL

Fri, Nov 12 Amsterdam Bar & Hall Saint Paul, MN

Sat, Nov 13 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

Mon, Nov 15 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

Tue, Nov 16 Fox Theatre Boulder, CO

Wed, Nov 17 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT

Thu, Nov 18 The Olympic Venue Boise, ID

Sat, Nov 20 Koot's Anchorage, AK

Wed, Jun 22 Letiště Praha Letňany Praha 9, Czechia