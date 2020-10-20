Red Fiction prep LP for John Zorn’s label, fuse Eastern European folk music, metal & jazz on new song

Red Fiction (fka Atomic Ape) was founded in 2012 by Jason Schimmel, who also currently plays in Secret Chiefs 3, and Jason is joined by Ryan Parrish (tenor and baritone saxophone), Max Whipple (bass), and Shawn Baltazor (drums). Their new album Visions of the Void -- composed, recorded and produced by Jason at his studio The Bunker LA -- comes out November 13 via John Zorn's Tzadik Records (pre-order), and we're premiering the frenetic opening tack "Kerberos," which combines all different styles of music and atypical rhythms, as Jason explains:

"Kerberos" is a track that was inspired by the odd metered rhythms, virtuosic melodies and unique instrumentation found in Eastern European folk music. Our attempt was to blend those elements with the visceral power of metal and the subtle improvisational nature found in jazz. Countries like Greece, Romania and Bulgaria have put forth some of the most sophisticated and mind altering music, which Red Fiction has been heavily influenced by. Masterful groups like; Taraf De Haidouks, Ivo Papasov and Fanfare Ciocarlia have been leaving us scratching our heads ever since we first heard them and our musical consciousness has been permanently shifted to a new realm of understanding. Bombastic drums, fiery percussion, deep bass, stacks of guitars, bouzouki, accordion, blazing horns, kaval and atmospheric synths...this track has a lot to sink your teeth into...

Sink your teeth into it right here:

Tracklist

Kerberos

Ophiocordyceps

Pratfall II

Clone 13

Selket

Narrows

Laceration

Chromatopsia

Antilla

Witch of Brunswick

Poisoned Sky