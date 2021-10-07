Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 Tour Dates w/ The Strokes, Thundercat, St. Vincent, Beck, more

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced dates for their 2022 tour -- their first in ages with John Frusciante -- which has them playing stadiums across North America. Openers are pretty exciting, with The Strokes and Thundercat on most of the tour, with Beck joining on the Santa Clara and Los Angeles dates, Haim joining on the Denver and San Diego shows, St. Vincent at the Boston show, and King Princess at the Vegas show.

The NYC-area show is August 17 at MetLife Stadium in NJ with The Strokes and Thundercat. UK and EU dates have Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky along with Thundercat. All dates are listed, along with another local news parody from the band, below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale October 15 at 10 AM local.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium=

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat