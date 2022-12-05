Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 tour w/ The Strokes, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent & more

After releasing two albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers will stay busy in 2023; they've announced a 23-date tour. It begins with a North American run in March, April, and May, followed by dates in Europe and the UK in June and July. Some of the same openers who joined them on their 2022 tour will support them in 2023, along with some new faces: The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess each open select shows, and you can see all dates below.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time.

There are currently no NYC-area dates for RHCP in 2023; stay tuned.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour loading...

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: 2023 TOUR

Wed Mar 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *~

Sat Apr 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium #~

Thu Apr 06 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME ^~

Sat Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium ^~

Fri Apr 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome ^~

Fri May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium >+

Sun May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^+

Wed May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome ^+

Fri May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival =

Thu May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park ^+

Sun Jun 18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop =

Wed Jun 21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy <

Sat Jun 24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox =

Mon Jun 26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände <

Fri Jun 30 – Leuven, BE – Rock Werchter =

Sun Jul 2 – Milan, IT – I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live =

Sat Jul 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium <~

Fri Jul 14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues =

Fri Jul 21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

Sun Jul 23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park %~

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date