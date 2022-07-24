Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2nd double album of 2022, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’
The Red Hot Chili Peppers just released Unlimited Love, their first album with guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years, in April and now they've announced that they've got another new album out this year. It's titled Return of the Dream Canteen and will be out October 14 via Warner Records. Like Unlimited Love, it was produced by Rick Rubin and is a double album. Here's what the band have to say:
We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.
You can check out the cover art for Return of the Dream Canteen below.
RHCP's stadium tour just got underway on Saturday night in Denver (where they told the crowd about the new album), and hits the NYC area at NJ's Metlife Stadium on August 17 with Thundercat and The Strokes. Check out their Denver setlist, and all upcoming tour dates, below.
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sat Jul 23 - With HAIM and Thundercat - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
Wed Jul 27 - With HAIM and Thundercat - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
Fri Jul 29 - With Beck and Thundercat - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium
Sun Jul 31 - With Beck and Thundercat - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
Wed Aug 03 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Sat Aug 06 - With The Strokes and King Princess - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
Fri Aug 12 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
Sun Aug 14 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
Wed Aug 17 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - East Rutherford, NY - Metlife Stadium
Fri Aug 19 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sun Aug 21 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 30 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Sep 01 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
Sat Sep 03 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Thu Sep 08 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
Sat Sep 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Thu Sep 15 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
Sun Sep 18 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Sun Sep 25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
Sun Oct 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
Sun Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
Sat Jan 21 - With Post Malone - Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium
Thu Jan 26 - With Post Malone - Dunedin, New Zealand - Forsyth Barr Stadium
Sun Jan 29 - With Post Malone - Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium
Thu Feb 02 - With Post Malone - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium
Tue Feb 07 - With Post Malone - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Sun Feb 12 - With Post Malone - Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium
SETLIST: Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Mile High Stadium, Denver 7/23/2022
Intro Jam
Can't Stop
Dani California
Charlie
Scar Tissue
These Are the Ways
Aquatic Mouth Dance
Snow ((Hey Oh))
Whatchu Thinkin'
Tell Me Baby
The Heavy Wing
Nobody Weird Like Me
Soul to Squeeze
Black Summer
Californication
Give It Away
Encore:
Under the Bridge
By the Way