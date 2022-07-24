Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2nd double album of 2022, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers just released Unlimited Love, their first album with guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years, in April and now they've announced that they've got another new album out this year. It's titled Return of the Dream Canteen and will be out October 14 via Warner Records. Like Unlimited Love, it was produced by Rick Rubin and is a double album. Here's what the band have to say:

We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.

You can check out the cover art for Return of the Dream Canteen below.

RHCP's stadium tour just got underway on Saturday night in Denver (where they told the crowd about the new album), and hits the NYC area at NJ's Metlife Stadium on August 17 with Thundercat and The Strokes. Check out their Denver setlist, and all upcoming tour dates, below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Return of the Dream Canteen loading...

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sat Jul 23 - With HAIM and Thundercat - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jul 27 - With HAIM and Thundercat - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

Fri Jul 29 - With Beck and Thundercat - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sun Jul 31 - With Beck and Thundercat - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Wed Aug 03 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Aug 06 - With The Strokes and King Princess - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Fri Aug 12 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - East Rutherford, NY - Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Sep 01 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Thu Sep 15 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Sun Sep 25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sun Oct 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sun Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sat Jan 21 - With Post Malone - Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium

Thu Jan 26 - With Post Malone - Dunedin, New Zealand - Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sun Jan 29 - With Post Malone - Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

Thu Feb 02 - With Post Malone - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

Tue Feb 07 - With Post Malone - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Sun Feb 12 - With Post Malone - Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium

SETLIST: Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Mile High Stadium, Denver 7/23/2022

Intro Jam

Can't Stop

Dani California

Charlie

Scar Tissue

These Are the Ways

Aquatic Mouth Dance

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Whatchu Thinkin'

Tell Me Baby

The Heavy Wing

Nobody Weird Like Me

Soul to Squeeze

Black Summer

Californication

Give It Away

Encore:

Under the Bridge

By the Way