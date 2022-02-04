Red Hot Chili Peppers announce first album with John Frusciante in 16 years, share “Black Summer”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a new album, Unlimited Love, due April 1 via Warner. It's their first since 2016's The Getaway and first with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. After making their last album with Danger Mouse, this one reunites them with longtime producer Rick Rubin.

The first single is "Black Summer," and you can definitely hear that classic John Frusciante guitar style coming through in this one. The band said in a statement:

Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it.

And John adds:

When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny "Guitar" Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other.

The band concludes, "ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKERS!" Watch the Deborah Chow-directed video and view the album art and 17-song tracklist below.

RHCP will support the album on a 2022 stadium tour with support from The Strokes and Thundercat on most dates, plus Beck, Haim, St. Vincent, and King Princess at select US dates, and Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky in Europe and the UK.

As mentioned, the NYC-area stop is August 17 at MetLife Stadium with The Strokes and Thundercat. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Black Summer

2. Here Ever After

3. Aquatic Mouth Dance

4. Not the One

5. Poster Child

6. The Great Apes

7. It’s Only Natural

8. She’s a Lover

9. These Are the Ways

10. Whatchu Thinkin’

11. Bastards of Light

12. White Braids & Pillow Chair

13. One Way Traffic

14. Veronica

15. Let ’Em Cry

16. The Heavy Wing

17. Tangelo

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium=

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

