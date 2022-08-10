Red Hot Chili Peppers playing The Apollo
Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Harlem's historic Apollo Theatre on September 13. It's a special concert presented by SiriusXM, part of their Small Stage Series, and is in celebration of the launch of the band's exclusive channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot (ch. 315). As with previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away to subscribers, and it will also be broadcast live on Whole Lotta Red Hot with rebroadcasts throughout the week.
The band are on their stadium tour as we speak, playing Atlanta tonight (8/10) with The Strokes and Thundercat. That same lineup hits the NYC area at NJ's Metlife Stadium on August 17. All dates are listed below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' The Return of the Dream Canteen -- their second Rick Rubin-produced double album of 2022 -- is out in October.
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - 2022 TOUR DATES
Wed Aug 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
Fri Aug 12 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
Sun Aug 14 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
Wed Aug 17 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - East Rutherford, NY - Metlife Stadium
Fri Aug 19 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sun Aug 21 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 30 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Sep 01 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
Sat Sep 03 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Thu Sep 08 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
Sat Sep 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Tue Sep 13 - The Apollo, NYC
Thu Sep 15 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
Sun Sep 18 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Sun Sep 25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
Sun Oct 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
Sun Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
Sat Jan 21 - With Post Malone - Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium
Thu Jan 26 - With Post Malone - Dunedin, New Zealand - Forsyth Barr Stadium
Sun Jan 29 - With Post Malone - Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium
Thu Feb 02 - With Post Malone - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium
Tue Feb 07 - With Post Malone - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
Sun Feb 12 - With Post Malone - Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium