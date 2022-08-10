Red Hot Chili Peppers playing The Apollo

Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Harlem's historic Apollo Theatre on September 13. It's a special concert presented by SiriusXM, part of their Small Stage Series, and is in celebration of the launch of the band's exclusive channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot (ch. 315). As with previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away to subscribers, and it will also be broadcast live on Whole Lotta Red Hot with rebroadcasts throughout the week.

The band are on their stadium tour as we speak, playing Atlanta tonight (8/10) with The Strokes and Thundercat. That same lineup hits the NYC area at NJ's Metlife Stadium on August 17. All dates are listed below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' The Return of the Dream Canteen -- their second Rick Rubin-produced double album of 2022 -- is out in October.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Wed Aug 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Fri Aug 12 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - East Rutherford, NY - Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Sep 01 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Tue Sep 13 - The Apollo, NYC

Thu Sep 15 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18 - With The Strokes and Thundercat - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Sun Sep 25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sun Oct 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sun Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sat Jan 21 - With Post Malone - Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium

Thu Jan 26 - With Post Malone - Dunedin, New Zealand - Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sun Jan 29 - With Post Malone - Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

Thu Feb 02 - With Post Malone - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

Tue Feb 07 - With Post Malone - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Sun Feb 12 - With Post Malone - Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium