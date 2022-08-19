Red Hot Chili Peppers share psychedelic video for “Tippa My Tongue” off second album of 2022

After the Red Hot Chili Peppers released Unlimited Love -- their first album with guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years -- in April, they revealed that a second album of 2022 called Return of the Dream Canteen would arrive on October 14. Now they've shared its first single. It's called "Tippa My Tongue," it includes a lyric about acid landing on the tip of Anthony Kiedis' tongue, and the video opens with Anthony taking a pill shaped like RHCP's logo, before things evolve into kaleidoscopic psychedelia. "Tippa My Tongue" leans heavily on the band's funk-rock side with plenty of slap bass from Flea, John Frusciante gets in some wailing, classic rock-y leads, and there's a tripped-out bridge to fit with the acid vibes. And the hook finds Anthony Kiedis at his most Anthony Kiedis-y: "We've only just begun/Funky monks are on the run/Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tip of my tongue." Check out the Malia James-directed video below.

RHCP also just played a huge MetLife Stadium show with The Strokes and Thundercat, and they'll be back in the NYC-area for a smaller show at The Apollo in September. Pics from MetLife Stadium below.