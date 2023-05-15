Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Mars Volta & Thundercat played Snapdragon Stadium (pics, video, setlist)
Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the midst of their North American tour supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. They stopped in San Diego on Friday (5/12) for a show at Snapdragon Stadium that pulled from throughout their discography with plenty of hits, including "Can't Stop," "Otherside," "Blood Sugar Sex Magik," "Californication," and more, ending with an encore of "I Could Have Lied" and "Give It Away." See their setlist below.
On before them were the back-in-action The Mars Volta, who stuck mostly to older material for this show but did play "Graveyard Love" off their 2022 self-titled album, and Thundercat opened the night. See pictures from the whole show by Mathieu Bredeau below, along with attendee-taken videos.
SETLIST: RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS @ SNAPDRAGON STADIUM, 5/12/2023
Intro Jam
Can't Stop
The Zephyr Song
Dani California
Aquatic Mouth Dance
Danny's Song (John solo)
Otherside
Blood Sugar Sex Magik
Right on Time
Tippa My Tongue
Soul to Squeeze
Eddie
Hard to Concentrate
Carry Me Home
Californication
Black Summer
By the Way
Encore:
I Could Have Lied
Give It Away