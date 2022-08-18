Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes & Thundercat played MetLife Stadium (pics, setlist, video)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers brought their global Stadium Tour to the NYC area on Wednesday night (8/17), hitting NJ's MetLife Stadium. Energized by the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the fold -- by the end of the year two double albums will have been released -- the Chili Peppers were energized as ever, impressive for a band that's been together and have seen as much as they have for 40 years. Their set opened with a short jam featuring Frusciante, Flea and drummer Chad Smith before letting forth with the hits, which included "Can't Stop," "Scar Tissue," "Californication," "Give it Away," "Dani California," and "Soul to Squeeze." Coming back for an encore of "Under the Bridge" and "By the Way," Flea walked out on stage -- impressively designed and lit, by the way -- doing a handstand.

The Metlife show was a seriously solid triple bill. The Strokes filled their set with classics, and Julian Casablancas cracked jokes, telling the crowd this was a hometown show for them. Thundercat opened and did his best to get the crowd excited during his early set when folks were still on their way into the stadium.

Check out photos by P Squared from the whole show, plus setlist and fan-shot video, below.

RHCP will be back in NYC to play The Apollo in September.

SETLIST: Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Metlife Stadium 8/17/2022

Intro Jam

Can't Stop

Dani California

Scar Tissue

Here Ever After

Charlie

Snow ((Hey Oh))

These Are the Ways

Soul to Squeeze

Right on Time

Parallel Universe

Otherside

The Heavy Wing

Black Summer

Californication

Give It Away

Encore:

Under the Bridge

By the Way

SETLIST: The Strokes @ Metlife Stadium 8/17/2022

Last Nite

Juicebox

Bad Decisions

Take It or Leave It

Automatic Stop

Ize of the World

The Adults Are Talking

Evening Sun

Reptilia

Someday

Hard to Explain

SETLIST: Thundercat @ Metlife Stadium 8/17/2022

Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26

Innerstellar Love

How Sway

Overseas

Dragonball Durag

Funny Thing

Them Changes