Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes & Thundercat played MetLife Stadium (pics, setlist, video)
The Red Hot Chili Peppers brought their global Stadium Tour to the NYC area on Wednesday night (8/17), hitting NJ's MetLife Stadium. Energized by the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the fold -- by the end of the year two double albums will have been released -- the Chili Peppers were energized as ever, impressive for a band that's been together and have seen as much as they have for 40 years. Their set opened with a short jam featuring Frusciante, Flea and drummer Chad Smith before letting forth with the hits, which included "Can't Stop," "Scar Tissue," "Californication," "Give it Away," "Dani California," and "Soul to Squeeze." Coming back for an encore of "Under the Bridge" and "By the Way," Flea walked out on stage -- impressively designed and lit, by the way -- doing a handstand.
The Metlife show was a seriously solid triple bill. The Strokes filled their set with classics, and Julian Casablancas cracked jokes, telling the crowd this was a hometown show for them. Thundercat opened and did his best to get the crowd excited during his early set when folks were still on their way into the stadium.
Check out photos by P Squared from the whole show, plus setlist and fan-shot video, below.
RHCP will be back in NYC to play The Apollo in September.
SETLIST: Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Metlife Stadium 8/17/2022
Intro Jam
Can't Stop
Dani California
Scar Tissue
Here Ever After
Charlie
Snow ((Hey Oh))
These Are the Ways
Soul to Squeeze
Right on Time
Parallel Universe
Otherside
The Heavy Wing
Black Summer
Californication
Give It Away
Encore:
Under the Bridge
By the Way
SETLIST: The Strokes @ Metlife Stadium 8/17/2022
Last Nite
Juicebox
Bad Decisions
Take It or Leave It
Automatic Stop
Ize of the World
The Adults Are Talking
Evening Sun
Reptilia
Someday
Hard to Explain
SETLIST: Thundercat @ Metlife Stadium 8/17/2022
Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26
Innerstellar Love
How Sway
Overseas
Dragonball Durag
Funny Thing
Them Changes