Red Rocks giving out COVID vaccines at concerts

Efforts to convince the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID have placed vaccine hubs in NYC subways, and added all kinds of incentives to getting the shot. Now you'll be able to get vaccinated at a music venue - if you can make it to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, that is. 9News reports that the venue is working with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to give out single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines to attendees over the age of 18 who want them. Up to 100 doses will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and those who get the shot will also receive a voucher for concessions and a Red Rocks 80th Anniversary t-shirt.

"The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks," Red Rocks spokesperson Brian Kitts says. "We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers."

The effort begins this week at Thursday's (5/13) Diplo show (tickets) and Saturdays (5/15) OSEES show (tickets). Both shows section off the venue into "contained, individual general admission sections." The ticket pages read:

Upon entry, you will receive a wristband for the section of which you hold a ticket, and you may not move outside of that section while in the seating bowl. Proper social distancing between parties within each section is required.

ALL SEATS in ROWS 1 and 3 are NON-TRANSFERABLE, NON-SELLABLE and must be used by the ORIGINAL purchaser.

The rest of the Red Rocks season also features shows with Lucero on May 16 (tickets), Tennis and Molly Burch on June 3 (tickets), Bob Weir and Wolf Bros on June 8 and 9 (tickets), Shakey Graves on June 23 (tickets), Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit on August 1 (tickets), Wilco and Sleater-Kinney on August 10 (tickets), Nathaniel Rateliff on August 23 and 24 (tickets), Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony on September 11 and 12 (tickets), and more.