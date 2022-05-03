Redd Kross’ ‘Neurotica’ gets new deluxe vinyl reissue via Merge, finally on streaming services

Redd Kross' great 1987 album Neurotica has been out of print for decades, and has never been on streaming services. That changes today, as the band's current label, Merge, have announced a new deluxe edition of the album, that will be out physically on June 24, and is on streaming services now.

The deluxe edition has been remastered by JJ Golden (Pearl Jam, Thee Oh Sees) and includes a bonus disc featuring 12 previously unreleased demos from the era. The double vinyl set and CD also comes with a lyrics sheet and never-before-published photos.

Preorder the deluxe edition vinyl, which comes on one turquoise LP and one orange LP in a gatefold sleeve. You can also grab other Redd Kross vinyl, including the expanded edition of their classic debut EP.

Produced by Tommy Erdelyi (aka Tommy Ramone), Neurotica includes joyous, acid-fried Redd Kross power-pop classics like "Peach Kelli Pop," "Frosted Flake," "Janus, Jeanie, and George Harrison," "Play My Song," and more. It's a trip that has aged very well, and you can stream the whole thing below.

attachment-redd-kross-neurotica-vinyl loading...

Neurotica deluxe tracklist:

1. Neurotica

2. Play My Song

3. Frosted Flake

4. Janus, Jeanie, and George Harrison

5. Love Is You

6. Pink Piece of Peace

7. It's the Little Things

8. Peach Kelli Pop

9. McKenzie

10. Tatum O'Tot and the Fried Vegetables

11. Ballad of a Love Doll

12. What They Say

13. Ghandi Is Dead (I'm the Cartoon Man)

14. Beautiful Bye-Byes

Bonus:

15. Neurotica (Demo)

16. Play My Song (Demo)

17. Pink Piece of Peace (Demo)

18. All of the Things (Demo)

19. Janus, Jeanie, and George Harrison (Demo)

20. McKenzie (Demo)

21. What They Say (Demo)

22. Peach Kelli Pop (Demo)

23. Tatum O'Tot and the Fried Vegetables (Demo)

24. Love Is You (Demo)

25. Ghandi Is Dead (I'm the Cartoon Man) [Demo]

26. Beautiful Bye-Byes (Demo)