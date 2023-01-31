redveil announces North American tour with femdot. & D’mari Harris

Maryland rapper/producer/pianist redveil continues to be one of the most promising new artists around. He spent 2022 releasing his breakthrough album learn 2 swim (one of the year's best) and doing support tours for recent collaborator Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs, and he capped the year off with one more great new single, "2daside." Now he has announced his first headlining tour for this spring, the 'water 2 fire' tour, with support from femdot. and D'mari Harris. Tickets for the whole tour are on presale now, and the general public on-sale starts Friday (2/3) at 10 AM local.

The tour wraps up in NYC, on May 20 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

redveil tour loading...

REDVEIL: 2023 TOUR

TUE 11 APRIL The Foundry Philadelphia, PA, US

THU 13 APRIL Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA, US

SAT 15 APRIL The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada

TUE 18 APRIL Ace of Cups Columbus, OH, US

WED 19 APRIL El Club Detroit, MI, US

THU 20 APRIL Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL, US

SAT 22 APRIL The Amsterdam Minneapolis, MN, US

TUE 25 APRIL Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO, US

WED 26 APRIL Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT, US

FRI 28 APRIL Barboza Seattle, WA, US

SAT 29 APRIL Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR, US

SUN 30 APRIL Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC, Canada

TUE 2 MAY The New Parish Oakland, CA, US

THU 4 MAY Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA, US

FRI 5 MAY El Rey Theatre Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

SAT 6 MAY Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ, US

WED 10 MAY House of Blues - Dallas Dallas, TX, US

THU 11 MAY Come and Take It Live Austin, TX, US

TUE 16 MAY The Masquerade - Purgatory Atlanta, GA, US

WED 17 MAY Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC, US

FRI 19 MAY Union Stage Washington, DC, US

SAT 20 MAY Bowery Ballroom New York (NYC), NY, US