redveil brought his first headlining tour to Brooklyn (pics)

Maryland rapper/producer/pianist redveil had a breakout year in 2022 with his great new album learn 2 swim, tours supporting Freddie Gibbs and Denzel Curry, and a collaboration with the latter, and 2023 is looking like an even bigger year for redveil. He recently appeared as the sole guest on the JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown album, and then released his own new EP playing w/ fire (also featuring JPEGMAFIA on a track), and now he just wrapped up tons of sold-out dates on his first headlining tour. Two of those sold-out dates were in NYC: Bowery Ballroom last Saturday (5/20) and Music Hall of Williamsburg last night (5/24).

We caught the MHOW show, and it was very clear last night that redveil has already established a very loyal fanbase. There was loads of mosh pit action, and fans were cheering him on all night and encouraged him to play "Weight" twice. His setlist included almost all of playing w/ fire, about half each of learn 2 swim and his 2020 album Niagara, and some other stuff too. His tourmate D'mari Harris joined him for two songs, and Mekdelawit showed up to sing her parts on "f2g." Pictures by Toby Tenenbaum, the setlist, and a couple videos from the recent DC show are in this post.

redveil @ Music Hall of Williamsburg - 5/24/23 Setlist (via)

giftbag

5500

sky

2daside

Soulfood

Run It Back (with D’mari Harris)

Drown (with D’mari Harris)

Clench

Weight

Weight (performed again)

f2g (with Mekdelawit)

Captain

black enuff

float (Unknown)

mars

diving board

working on it

pg baby

pwf

100k Freestyle (Unknown)